Southern Brave in The Hundred 2024: Playing XI, Full Men's Squad, Captain, Coach, Injury news, Fixtures, Schedule, and All you need to know

Southern Brave - Team Profile

Captain: James Vince

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Previous edition: 3rd

Title: Once (2021)

Southern Brave were among the top three teams last season, finishing third in the points table. They won four of their eight matches and attained nine points, with one of their games ending in no result. However, they lost to Manchester Originals in the Eliminator and crashed out of the tournament.

Still, SB played some quality cricket throughout the campaign and emerged as a solid force to reckon with. They have made exciting signings in this year’s draft, bolstering their squad in every department. The side looks promising again.

James Vince will be the leader, as has been the case since the first year in the tournament. A highly renowned T20 coach - Stephen Fleming - will lead the coaching helm again, seeing over the tactical proceedings. They hope to get better than the previous edition and regain the title this time.

Complete Southern Brave Squad for The Hundred 2024

Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Tymal Mills, Leus du Plooy, Craig Overton, George Garton, Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, James Coles, Joe Weatherley

Team News (Injuries and replacements)

Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, and Finn Allen might miss a few initial games due to their Major League Cricket (MLC) commitments. Apart from that, there are no concerns for the Brave.

Probable Southern Brave Playing XI for The Hundred 2024

Finn Allen, Alex Davies (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Tymal Mills

Strengths

Southern Brave have a fiery batting lineup, with batters having vast T20 experience.

They have quality players of pace bowling in their strongest XI.

There is depth in the batting unit, with bowlers also capable of scoring vital runs.

Akeal Hosein’s addition has provided more quality and variety to the spin department.

They have pacers for different phases. While George Garton is a solid new-ball bowler, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills have done well in other phases in this competition.

Weaknesses

Southern Brave have only one LHB in their strongest XI, making their batting unit one-dimensional.

Their batters are susceptible to spin bowling.

Kieron Pollard’s power game is not as solid anymore, and the batters below him are not power hitters. That might be an issue in the death overs.

Southern Brave’s The Hundred 2024 Fixtures/Schedule

Southern Brave vs London Spirit - 24 July, 11:00 PM IST

Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave - 30 July, 11:00 PM IST

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals - 01 August, 11:00 PM IST

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave - 03 August, 7:30 PM IST

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave - 05 August, 11:00 PM IST

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave - 08 August, 11:00 PM IST

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets - 10 August, 7:30 PM IST

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - 14 August, 7:30 PM IST

The Hundred 2024 Season Prediction

Southern Brave have worked towards strengthening the batting unit since they looked a batter short last season. Overall, the batting lineup looks better than the previous edition. The pace bowling is almost the same, but Akeal Hosein’s entry has boosted the spin department.

They have most bases covered, even though the batting is one-dimensional. If we analyse the whole squad, there is definitely ample progress in every aspect. They should do better than last season.

They are capable of defeating any side in the competition. Expect them to qualify for the knockout stages. Southern Brave will also be among the title contenders in The Hundred 2024.

