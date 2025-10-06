Former Australia Opener Wrongfully Given Caught Behind After Sturdy Bail Mimics Outside Edge in Sheffield Shield [WATCH]

Former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft was wrongly given out caught behind in the Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and New South Wales at the WACA in Perth, after a bail sound was mistaken for an edge.

Cameron Bancroft Wrongfully Given Caught Behind After Sturdy Bail Mimics Outside Edge

The incident occurred during Western Australia’s first innings on Day 2 when Ryan Hadley bowled to Cameron Bancroft. Hadley ran in from over the wicket and delivered a full ball that pitched around off stump and moved slightly after hitting the pitch. Bancroft went for a drive down the ground but missed the ball by a tiny margin. The New South Wales players went up in an appeal, convinced he had edged it, and the umpire agreed.

Has Cameron Bancroft just fallen to the luckiest unluckiest dismissal? 🤔 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/4ANe58Ey2Y — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 5, 2025

Bancroft had scored 10 when the ball seemed to hit his bat. Later replays showed that the sound came not from the bat but from the ball brushing the off bail, which wobbled briefly before settling back in place. The movement of the bail created the sound that misled everyone, leading to Bancroft’s unlucky dismissal.

New South Wales Hold Slim Nine-Run Lead After First Innings

After most of Day 1 was washed out by rain, action finally resumed on Sunday in Perth, where 14 wickets fell on day 2 to give New South Wales a slight edge in the match.

Starting the day 2 at 35 for 3, NSW were bowled out for 170. In response, Western Australia also struggled and were dismissed for 161. Ryan Hadley was the pick of the bowlers for NSW, taking five wickets, while Charles Stobo and Liam Hatcher claimed two each, and Nathan Lyon took one. Hilton Cartwright was the top scorer for WA with 34 runs.

Earlier for NSW, Matthew Gilkes scored 36 and William Salzmann added 43. On the bowling side for WA, Ashton Agar took three wickets, Matthew Kelly and Cameron Gannon picked up two each, and Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, and Cameron Green took one each.

At the end of the first innings for both teams, NSW managed to take a nine-run lead going into the second innings.

