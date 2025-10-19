Hilarious Reaction From Mitchell Marsh After Consuming Energy Gel During AUS vs IND 1st ODI [WATCH]

Australia kicked-off the three-match series on a positive note.

In a game which was constantly intervened by rain, Australia managed to beat India by seven wickets. Mitchell Marsh was the hero of the chase, staying unbeaten on 46 off 52 deliveries, playing a knock which was against his nature. However, the highlight of the match was not his innings, but something which took place in the middle of it.

Australia needed 29 runs off 54 deliveries when Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh started cramping up, and was in some discomfort. Soon enough, Marnus Labuschagne and a teammate were out there, assisting their skipper with some refreshments. Among those was some type of an energy gel, which did not sit well with the skipper.

As soon as he gulped it down, Marsh was seen making strange faces to indicate that the gel had some weird taste. In a funny moment, he is also seen asking his teammates, “what’s that?” with a disgust on his face. The commentators as well could not control their laughter, and it turned out to be an entertaining scene.

Later at the presentation ceremony, the 33-year-old Aussie skipper revealed that though the taste of the gel was not very good, it certainly did help him with his cramps.

“What’s in that?!” 🤣



Mitchell Marsh was struggling with cramp — if anyone knows what was in that gel that Marnus Labuschagne found so funny, let us know! 😅 pic.twitter.com/czrG1DtcE6 — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) October 19, 2025

Mitchell Marsh Opens Up About Australia’s Road Ahead

Though the hosts have started off in wonderful fashion against the Men in Blue in Perth, they do have a steep road to climb as far as the 50-over format is concerned. Like any other team, the Men in Yellow have not played a lot of ODI cricket in the recent past. They lost the series against South Africa 2-1, but smashed everything out of the park in the last ODI.

The retirements of players like Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have somewhere affected the balance of the side. To add to that, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey is busy with Sheffield Shield duties, and all-rounder Cameron Green was sidelined due to a minor side strain. Fortunately, Marnus Labuschagne linked up with the team ahead of the fixture in Perth.

The positive for the Men in Yellow would be that they have ample of time to figure their resources out. Marsh & Co. need to make sure that they place the right people at the right spot, in order to ensure maximum productivity. Though that will be achieved over a period of time, it must not be forgotten that the number of ODIs in every calendar year are only reducing. However, Marsh spoke about youngsters getting chances in the format.

“Across the board in our white-ball teams over the last 12 month, we’ve seen a lot of guys get opportunities, so it always brings excitement to those guys. We just have to be really clear on their role and they will enjoy playing cricket for Australia”, voiced Marsh.

