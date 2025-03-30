News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Out or Not Out? Shivam Dube Dismissal Courts Controversy After Riyan Parag Pulls Off Questionable Stunner in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Game [WATCH]
watch
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Out or Not Out? Shivam Dube Dismissal Courts Controversy After Riyan Parag Pulls Off Questionable Stunner in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Game [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened during the 10th over of the CSK innings

Out or Not Out? Shivam Dube Dismissal Courts Controversy After Riyan Parag Pulls Off Questionable Stunner in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Game [WATCH]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag took a cracking catch to dismiss Shivam Dube during their ongoing match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened during the 10th over of the CSK innings. Dube was in attacking mode and had already hit bowler Wanindu Hasaranga for a boundary on the first ball.

The next ball, Hasaranga floated it up outside off and Dube tried to go inside-out but could not keep it down. Riyan Parag flung himself forward to his right and seemed to get his right hand under it.

It looked like a touch-and-go and was referred upstairs but the third umpire also agreed with that assessment, and Dube had to go.

Watch the video of the catch below.

ALSO READ:

Riyan Parag eye first win as stand-in Rajasthan Royals skipper

With Sanju Samson not leading the side for the first three matches of the IPL 2025 due to a finger injury, Riyan Parag has been bestowed with the responsibilities. However, Parag, so far, has been unable to marshal his troops to a win in the first two games and will be hoping to turn around his fortunes tonight.

Speaking about the RR vs CSK match, Rajasthan Royals set a target of 183 for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side, courtesy of a flamboyant 36-ball 81 from Nitish Rana. Riyan Parag himself played a useful cameo of 28-ball 37, coupled with Shimron Hetmyer’s 16-ball 19 at the back end of the innings to propel the Royals to 182 for 9 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, CSK were dealt an early blow as Jofra Archer made a fiery start for RR with a wicket-maiden. Since then, it has almost been an event contest as CSK has managed to grow with the game while Royals also made a few more inroads.

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scoreboard reads 118 for 4 in 14.3 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Riyan Parag
RR vs CSK
Shivam Dube

Related posts

[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Screams in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Face After Dismissing India Star in First Over of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Screams in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Face After Dismissing India Star in First Over of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

8:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Jake Fraser-McGurk Pulls of an AB De Villiers; Takes a Flying Catch Near Boundary in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

ABD had taken the catch during a match against SRH back in IPL 2018.
10:05 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'F*uck Off' - WATCH Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Face Off As Angry Reaction Met With Abuse During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

‘F*ck Off’ – WATCH Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Face Off As Angry Reaction Met With Abuse During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

The incident happened during the 17th over when the pressure was building up for MI.
6:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

The India skipper was deceived by the movement.
11:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
hardik pandya run out rahul tewatia ipl 2025 gt vs mi

Hardik Pandya Runs Out Rahul Tewatia For A Duck With Brilliant Throw In GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

It was a comedic mix-up between Rutherford and Tewatia.
11:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

Pandya got MI their first breakthrough.
11:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.