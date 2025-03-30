Out or Not Out? Shivam Dube Dismissal Courts Controversy After Riyan Parag Pulls Off Questionable Stunner in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Game [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 10th over of the CSK innings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag took a cracking catch to dismiss Shivam Dube during their ongoing match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened during the 10th over of the CSK innings. Dube was in attacking mode and had already hit bowler Wanindu Hasaranga for a boundary on the first ball.

The next ball, Hasaranga floated it up outside off and Dube tried to go inside-out but could not keep it down. Riyan Parag flung himself forward to his right and seemed to get his right hand under it.

It looked like a touch-and-go and was referred upstairs but the third umpire also agreed with that assessment, and Dube had to go.

Riyan Parag eye first win as stand-in Rajasthan Royals skipper

With Sanju Samson not leading the side for the first three matches of the IPL 2025 due to a finger injury, Riyan Parag has been bestowed with the responsibilities. However, Parag, so far, has been unable to marshal his troops to a win in the first two games and will be hoping to turn around his fortunes tonight.

Speaking about the RR vs CSK match, Rajasthan Royals set a target of 183 for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side, courtesy of a flamboyant 36-ball 81 from Nitish Rana. Riyan Parag himself played a useful cameo of 28-ball 37, coupled with Shimron Hetmyer’s 16-ball 19 at the back end of the innings to propel the Royals to 182 for 9 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, CSK were dealt an early blow as Jofra Archer made a fiery start for RR with a wicket-maiden. Since then, it has almost been an event contest as CSK has managed to grow with the game while Royals also made a few more inroads.

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scoreboard reads 118 for 4 in 14.3 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja currently batting in the middle.

