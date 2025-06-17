News
Zia-ul-Haq bowled an unplayable delivery to rattle the stumps of Heinrich Klaasen during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.
watch

Pakistan Pacer Cleans Up Heinrich Klaasen for a Golden Duck With Unplayable Yorker [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

It was a perfect yorker from the left-hand pacer to send one of the finest T20 batters back.

Zia-ul-Haq bowled an unplayable delivery to rattle the stumps of Heinrich Klaasen during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Zia-ul-Haq bowled an unplayable delivery to rattle the stumps of Heinrich Klaasen during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 contest between Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas. It was a perfect yorker from the left-hand pacer to send one of the finest T20 batters back.

On the third delivery of the fifth over, Zia-ul-Haq bowled a fuller-length delivery that tailed away late from the batter, who was clearly not ready for it. Klaasen couldn’t cover the line of the ball and saw his stumps rattled.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

He is among the best T20 batters and would have fancied his chances to play it out, but was taken aback by the pace and movement. Meanwhile, Stephen Fleming, the head coach of the Texas Super Kings, was mighty pleased with the delivery and had a beaming smile on his face.

ALSO READ:

Zia-ul-Haq was getting some help off the deck and ensured exploiting it with accurate bowling at the Oakland Coliseum, California. He finished with a terrific spell of 3-0-16-3, dismissing big batters like David Warner, Heinrich Klaasen, and Sikandar Raza.

Heinrich Klaasen has had a slow start in MLC 2025

Heinrich Klaasen came into the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 on the back of a terrific century in the final game of IPL 2025. However, he couldn’t carry his form in the MLC, even though only two games have happened so far.

In the first fixture against the Washington Freedom, Klaasen scored 17 runs in 13 deliveries, including one boundary and a maximum, before getting dismissed. Now, he couldn’t open his account in the second game and could only face a solitary delivery.

The effect is visible on his side, Seattle Orcas, where he captains. The Orcas have lost both games to start their campaign, and both defeats have been by big margins.

Their first defeat against the Washington Freedom was by five wickets with 39 deliveries left, while the second one was by 93 runs. Klaasen will look to get back among runs, which will directly boost his team’s chances of winning, given the impact he makes whenever he gets going in this format.

Heinrich Klaasen
MLC 2025
Seattle Orcas
Zia-ul-Haq
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

