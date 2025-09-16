News
Saif Hassan Gets a Lifeline in First Over As Azmatullah Omarzai Puts Down an Airborne Catch During BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 16, 2025
1 min read

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours. Opener Saif Hassan was yet to put any runs on the board before he was given a lifeline by a dropped catch off Azmatullah Omarzai during the BAN vs AFG fixture.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was bowling the first over of the innings, and the first four deliveries were dot balls. The fifth ball was an outside off-stump delivery. Hassan attempted to hit for a cover drive, but it found Omarzai at extra cover. The Afghan player jumped high in the air to grab the ball, but ended up dropping it. The bowler and keeper were visibly disappointed; however, the batter sneaked a run to open Bangladesh’s account.

Watch the video here:

As of writing this report, Bangladesh have posted 87/1 in 10 overs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim (47) and Litton Das (9) are unbeaten at the crease, while Rashid Khan has taken the solitary wicket.

More to follow…

Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2025
Azmatullah Omarzai
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Saif Hassan
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

