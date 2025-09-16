Saif Hassan Gets a Lifeline in First Over As Azmatullah Omarzai Puts Down an Airborne Catch During BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours. Opener Saif Hassan was yet to put any runs on the board before he was given a lifeline by a dropped catch off Azmatullah Omarzai during the BAN vs AFG fixture.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was bowling the first over of the innings, and the first four deliveries were dot balls. The fifth ball was an outside off-stump delivery. Hassan attempted to hit for a cover drive, but it found Omarzai at extra cover. The Afghan player jumped high in the air to grab the ball, but ended up dropping it. The bowler and keeper were visibly disappointed; however, the batter sneaked a run to open Bangladesh’s account.

As of writing this report, Bangladesh have posted 87/1 in 10 overs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim (47) and Litton Das (9) are unbeaten at the crease, while Rashid Khan has taken the solitary wicket.

More to follow…