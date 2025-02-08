WATCH: Australian Players Applaud Dimuth Karunaratne as He Walks off After Playing His Final Innings in Test Cricket

Sri Lanka’s opening batter, Dimuth Karunaratne retired on Saturday after playing his 100th and last Test match at the Galle International Stadium. The opponents, Australia, applauded for Karunaratne as he walked off from the pitch.

DIMUTH KARUNARATNE RETIRES WITH 7,222 RUNS IN 100 TESTS. 🫡pic.twitter.com/ZQwgLOma9A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 8, 2025

Karunaratne’s Test career ends

Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka opened the second innings of the second Test at Galle. Sri Lanka got off to a poor start losing Nissanka in the second over. The southpaw continued to score 14 runs off 28 balls. In the 13th over, Matthew Kuhnemann bowled outside off which went straight to the keeper, Alex Carey.

He reviewed the decision immediately. But with a clear spike on UltraEdge, Karunaratne had to walk back. The Test specialist must have hoped to play a longer innings on his last appearance in whites.

ALSO READ:

Dinesh Chandimal, from the other end of the wicket, departed Karunaratne with a hug. Australia’s Nathan Lyon also congratulated the 36-year-old. While walking back to the dressing room, Karunaratne raised his bat to the crowd. The Aussies broke an applause as Karunaratne left the field for one last time.

With 7,222 runs for Sri Lanka, Karunaratne is the fourth-highest run-getter in Tests. As an opener, he has struck 16 centuries for his team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.