News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
watch
Last updated: February 8, 2025

WATCH: MI Star Suryakumar Yadav Bamboozled by This Delhi Capitals Bowler’s Jaffa

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Suryakumar Yadav’s streak of underwhelming performances continued in the 3rd Quarter Final of the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25.

Suryakumar Yadav’s streak of underwhelming performances continued in the 3rd Quarter Final of the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25. Haryana bowler Sumit Kumar castled the Mumbai Indians’ star with a good delivery ball. The middle stump was uprooted and went flying behind Surya. 

Suryakumar’s forgettable form

Mumbai got off to a poor start against Haryana. Suryakumar walked in at a critical time for his team. He started his knock with a boundary. But just on his fifth ball, he was bowled by Delhi Capital’s pacer Sumit. The Mumbai Indians’ star-batter had to depart after making only nine runs. 

ALSO READ: 

Suryakumar has come on the back of a 4-1 T20I series win against England. His leadership skills were impressive, however, his individual performances created a dent in the batting lineup. The 34-year-old made just 28 runs in five matches which involved two ducks. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Mumbai
Mumbai Indians
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
sumit kumar
Suryakumar Yadav

Betting news

Related posts

WATCH: Australian Players Applaud Dimuth Karunaratne as He Walks off After Playing His Final Innings in Test Cricket

5:29 pm
Disha Asrani
Mendis Kuhnemann collision

Australia Spinner Collides With Non-Striker Trying To Save A Run In 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka [WATCH]

Both the bowler and the batter butted heads as the batter fell to the ground in pain
February 7, 2025
Samarnath Soory

Travis Head Brings Out Unique Celebration After Dismissing Sri Lanka’s Key Batsman [WATCH]

Travis Head's celebration goes viral after dismissing Sri Lanka’s top batter in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium.
February 6, 2025
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On

Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire; Gets DRS Call To Dismiss Jacob Bethell Spot On [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 43rd over of England's innings
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Virat Kohli Fails Quick Fitness Test Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Kohli could be seen wearing a knee strap in the training session before the contest.
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal Repeats Travis Head’s Catch of Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Replica of Travis Head’s Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma in 2023 ODI WC Final in IND vs ENG 1st ODI [WATCH]

Jaiswal removed England opener Ben Duckett with his sensational effort.
February 6, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy