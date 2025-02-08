WATCH: MI Star Suryakumar Yadav Bamboozled by This Delhi Capitals Bowler’s Jaffa

Suryakumar Yadav’s streak of underwhelming performances continued in the 3rd Quarter Final of the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25.

Suryakumar Yadav’s streak of underwhelming performances continued in the 3rd Quarter Final of the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25. Haryana bowler Sumit Kumar castled the Mumbai Indians’ star with a good delivery ball. The middle stump was uprooted and went flying behind Surya.

Suryakumar yadav wicket today pic.twitter.com/pIAEExdgYK — Abhi (@79off201) February 8, 2025

Suryakumar’s forgettable form

Mumbai got off to a poor start against Haryana. Suryakumar walked in at a critical time for his team. He started his knock with a boundary. But just on his fifth ball, he was bowled by Delhi Capital’s pacer Sumit. The Mumbai Indians’ star-batter had to depart after making only nine runs.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar has come on the back of a 4-1 T20I series win against England. His leadership skills were impressive, however, his individual performances created a dent in the batting lineup. The 34-year-old made just 28 runs in five matches which involved two ducks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.