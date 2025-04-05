News
ajinkya rahane sends yashasvi jaiswal off duleep trophy 2022 south zone vs west zone
watch
Last updated: April 5, 2025

When Ajinkya Rahane Sent Yashasvi Jaiswal Off The Field For Disciplinary Reasons [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Jaiswal was seen repeatedly sledging South Zone batter Ravi Teja

ajinkya rahane sends yashasvi jaiswal off duleep trophy 2022 south zone vs west zone

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become an indispensable asset for the opener’s role in both Indian Premier League (IPL) and for India. He embodies the ‘Khadoos’ philosophy drilled into every player that comes through the Mumbai cricketing set-up.

The youngster was the only batter who stood up to the might of Australian pacers in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy scoring 391 runs from 10 innings at an average of 43. He also countered the Aussies with his words, telling lead pacer Mitchell Starc that he is ‘too slow.’

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s War Of Words On Field

This nature of the southpaw has flustered many of his opponents which was apparent on the faces of Bangladesh Under 19 players in 2020 when they got into verbal battles with Indian team players throughout the Under 19 World Cup final in South Africa.

Sometimes, the constant tongue wagging can go overboard and get a bit too personal. This part seems to have ticked off his own team captain during the Duleep Trophy 2022 final.

Playing for West Zone under his Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, Jaiswal was the star of the final when he scored 265 in the second innings to set up South Zone a target of 529.

But when he was fielding during the fourth innings, the youngster got carried away and had to face consequences from Rahane.

During the 57th over, Jaiswal was called upon by the umpires and then chastised by his skipper Rahane for constantly sledging South Zone batter Ravi Teja. Despite the umpires’ repeated warnings, Jaiswal kept going at Teja which forced Rahane to hold him by the shoulder to calm him down.

But soon after, Jaiswal’s behaviour became intolerable for Rahane who told him to leave the field. Jaiswal had no option but to cool off for seven overs before taking the field again.

Differences With Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai Exit

He was named Played of the Match for his double century as West Zone won the match by a margin of 294 runs. But the damage was done. When Rahane was asked about the sending off, he replied, “I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner.”

That bust up between the Mumbai red-ball captain and their star opener seem to be the beginning of the end for Jaiswal for his domestic side. Three years and a Ranji Trophy win later, Jaiswal left the record Ranji champions for neighbouring Goa which kicked off a storm of rumours about other top-level players following him.

Ajinkya Rahane
Duleep Trophy
Mumbai
Yashasvi Jaiswal

