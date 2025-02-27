Young Australia Prodigy Replaces Sri Lanka Veteran at UP Warriorz for WPL 2025

UP Warriorz (UPW) have brought in Australian batter Georgia Voll as a replacement for Chamari Athapaththu for the rest of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. Athapaththu has left the tournament to join the Sri Lankan team for their New Zealand tour, which begins on March 4.

Georgia Voll Joins UPW as Chamari Athapaththu’s Replacement

Voll has been signed for INR 30 lakh and will strengthen UP Warriorz’s squad as they continue their campaign in the tournament.

🚨 New Warrior Alert! 🚨



Welcoming Georgia Voll to the Warriorz family for the rest of the season! 💜💛



At the same time, we bid farewell to @58Chamari, who departs for international duties. Wishing her all the best as she leads Sri Lanka against New Zealand! 🇱🇰🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y4WGHSDOkd — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) February 27, 2025

UP Warriorz will play their next match on March 3, which will also be the first game of the season in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand starts on March 4 with the first ODI in Napier, followed by three T20Is. Athapaththu did not featured in any of UPW’s five matches this season.

Standout Performance in WBBL 2024-25

Georgia Voll, a 21-year-old batter, has limited international experience, having played just three T20Is since her debut against England in January. However, she proved her ability in the WBBL 2024-25, where she was Sydney Thunder’s second-highest run-scorer with 330 runs at a strike rate of 144. She also impressed in ODIs, scoring a century in only her second match against India last December and finishing as the top run-scorer of that series with 173 runs at an average of 86.50.

UP Warriorz are currently in fourth place on the WPL points table, with two wins in the tournament so far.

