She scored 90*(56) against UP Warriors following her 81(43) facing Mumbai Indians.

After a brilliant start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now seen to struggle with some on-field tactical decisions. The team has been riding on individual performances. Despite a brilliant start with a 56-ball 90 by their star batter, the Smriti Mandhana-led team was in shambles against UP Warriorz.

Mandhana apologised to the Australian batter for not winning the match even after her valiant efforts.

“As a team, really have to tell [Ellyse Perry] we are sorry. It was brilliant to watch her batting. How could we not win that game for her”, stated Mandhana to Yahoo Sports.

RCB’s batting order failed to convert the strong start provided by Danni Wyatt-Hodge (57 off 41) and Perry against the UP Warriorz. Though they restricted UPW to 180, RCB eventually failed to achieve the nine-run target in the super over. They succumbed to the wrath of the No. 1 English T20I bowler, Sophie Ecclestone.

Absolutely 💯 that's the mistake; She could have easily scored the required runs. — Gurjeet Dhillon (@adhi_beginning) February 24, 2025

The unfortunate result for the Bengaluru franchise could also be due to the lack of tactical decisions during the play. Had they sent Perry to bat in the super over, the result could have been different. RCB promoted No.4 batter Richa Ghosh (who previously scored eight runs in the first innings) along with Mandhana (previously, six runs). Both batters could manage only two runs each against Ecclestone’s unplayable deliveries.

This decision has faced much criticism from the RCB fans on social media.

ALSO READ:

RCB on a losing streak

Looking back, the RCB bowlers also failed to defend their competitive score of 167 against the first-edition champions Mumbai Indians last week at the same venue. The batting scoreboard was similar except Perry’s brilliance (81 off 43) stood out.

Things have not gone Mandhana’s way after returning to their home stadium – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After two consecutive wins, the home team has suffered back-to-back close defeats in the recent two matches.

Next up, RCB will play their last fixture on their home ground against Gujarat Giants on February 27 before heading to Lucknow for the third leg of WPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.