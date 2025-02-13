Mumbai Indians and RCB Name Replacements for 2025 Season

Both players have been signed at their base price.

With just one day left to go for the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025), inaugural winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have named their replacement for Pooja Vastrakar, who was ruled out of the upcoming season due to injury.

MI have picked Parunika Sisodia, who was initially selected by the Gujarat Giants during the flagship edition, to fill the void left by Vastrakar for the 2025 edition.

Speaking of Sisodia’s credentials, the left-arm spinner played a key role in securing vital wickets during the recently concluded ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup and was named Player of the Match in the semi-final against England.

She joins Mumbai Indians for INR 10 lakhs.

🚨 SQUAD UPDATE 🚨#MumbaiIndians welcome Parunika Sisodia as an injury replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in #TATAWPL 2025.



The 19-year-old played a key part in India's recent #U19WorldCup triumph, including a Player of the Match Award for her match-winning 3/21 versus England in… pic.twitter.com/YfpdyIzHka — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 13, 2025

ALSO READ:

RCB reveals Asha Shobana’s replacement

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Nuzhat Parween as a replacement for the injured Asha Sobhana. The wicketkeeper from Railways, who has featured in five T20Is for India, will join the team at her base price of INR 30 lakh as RCB gears up for their title defence after winning the title in WPL 2024.

Asha failed to recover in time after sustaining a knee injury during the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Earlier in January, the Bengaluru-based franchise had roped in Charlie Dean to replace the injured Sophie Molineux. Molineux played a crucial role in RCB’s triumph last season, bowling a triple-wicket over in the summit clash against the Delhi Capitals.

As the WPL 2025 gets underway, the tournament remains a crucial platform for domestic players to display their talent alongside global cricketing stars. The opening match will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants on February 14 in Vadodara.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.