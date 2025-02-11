UP Warriorz Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best UPW Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

UP Warriors will begin their WPL 2025 campaign on February 16 against Gujarat Giants at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.
UP Warriorz have always looked strong on paper. The team comprises Australian heavyweights like Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, and some of the best English players, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell.
However, UP Warriorz’s overall performance tells a different story. In the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (2023), UPW were ranked third, with four wins out of eight games. The following edition was poorer as they fell one rank, winning just three out of eight games.
In a twist of fate, Alyssa Healy, skipper for the first two seasons, is nursing a stress injury in her right foot. She has passed the reins to Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma. After two setback seasons, UP Warriorz will look to regroup under a new captain with a new wicketkeeper Uma Chetry.
In the WPL 2025 mini-auction last year, the Warriorz signed another Australian in Alana King for INR 30 lakh. To improve their bowling bench, they added domestic talents Arushi Goel and Kranti Goud, each for INR 10 lakh.
Their WPL 2025 campaign will kick off on February 16 against Gujarat Giants at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.
The 18-member team includes Deepti Sharma (C), Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khemnar, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, and Gouher Sultana.
Head coach – Jon Lewis.
Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (WK), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (C), Alana King/Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Bench – Chinelle Henry, Vrinda Dinesh, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, and Gouher Sultana.
