UP Warriorz Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best UPW Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

UP Warriors will begin their WPL 2025 campaign on February 16 against Gujarat Giants at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

UP Warriorz have always looked strong on paper. The team comprises Australian heavyweights like Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, and some of the best English players, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell.

However, UP Warriorz’s overall performance tells a different story. In the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (2023), UPW were ranked third, with four wins out of eight games. The following edition was poorer as they fell one rank, winning just three out of eight games.

In a twist of fate, Alyssa Healy, skipper for the first two seasons, is nursing a stress injury in her right foot. She has passed the reins to Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma. After two setback seasons, UP Warriorz will look to regroup under a new captain with a new wicketkeeper Uma Chetry.

In the WPL 2025 mini-auction last year, the Warriorz signed another Australian in Alana King for INR 30 lakh. To improve their bowling bench, they added domestic talents Arushi Goel and Kranti Goud, each for INR 10 lakh.

Their WPL 2025 campaign will kick off on February 16 against Gujarat Giants at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

UPW Squad and Players List for WPL 2025

The 18-member team includes Deepti Sharma (C), Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khemnar, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, and Gouher Sultana.

Head coach – Jon Lewis.

Strongest UPW Playing XI for WPL 2025

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (WK), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (C), Alana King/Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bench – Chinelle Henry, Vrinda Dinesh, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, and Gouher Sultana.

Strongest Points

Deepti Sharma is returning as the top wicket-taker from the ODI series against Ireland at home. If she carries her good form, the Indian pitches will help her off-break style of bowling.

UPW can open with two Indian youngsters as they have a strong middle order in Navgire, McGrath, and Grace Harris. Depending on the combination per game, Chamari Athapaththu can bat down the order.

UPW have remarkable all-rounders starting with skipper Sharma, Alana, Harris, and McGrath. If used wisely, in the batting and bowling departments, the Warriorz can be a dangerous side.

Weakest Points

Uma Chetry is the only designated wicket-keeper. In case of an injury, UPW will need a backup option.

An opportunity for Shweta Sehrawat and Vrinda Dinesh to showcase their mettle.

From the think tank’s point of view, UPW are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing between Alana and Athapaththu.

