Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Last updated: February 5, 2025

Ashleigh Gardner Replaces Beth Mooney As Gujarat Giants Captain For WPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The allrounder has been in sensational form ahead of the third season of WPL

Ashleigh Gardner WPL 2025 Gujarat Giants

Australia’s star allrounder Ashleigh Gardner has replaced compatriot Beth Mooney as the captain of Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants for the upcoming season.

Giants head coach Michael Klinger has said that the decision so that Mooney can focus on her wicketkeeping and her opening role. 

“I would like to thank Mooney for her highly valued leadership. Now, she will be able to focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group,” Klinger said.

Ashleigh Gardner in superb form ahead of WPL 2025

In lead up to the WPL 2025, Gardner has been in sensational form for Australia as she scored 146 runs and claimed three wickets in the ODIs of the Women’s Ashes and then scored 44 and recorded 5-69 in the only Test of the series. Gardner’s contributions heavily contributed to Australia whitewashing England 16-0 by winning all the matches in the multi-format series.

Also Read:

Gardner has been with the Giants since the inaugural 2023 WPL and has played 16 matches claiming 17 wickets and scored 324 runs at a strike rate of 128.57. Giants have finished bottom of the table in both editions of the WPL. In WPL 2024, they won two and lost six matches.

“She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign,” Klinger said about Gardner.

Gujarat Giants shake up support staff before WPL

Ahead of the new season, Giants had parted ways with assistant coach and current India women’s Under 19 team coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and batting coach Mithali Raj. Australia’s Daniel Marsh has joined the support staff as the batting coach while former Rajasthan Royals spinner Pravin Tambe is their bowling coach.

Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur had won the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023. The second edition was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, ending the franchise’s wait for silverware in both men’s and women’s competitions.

The WPL 2025 opening match will be played on February 14 between defending champions RCB and Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

