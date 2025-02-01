News
Alyssa Healy, who led the UP Warriorz in the first two editions of the tournament, confirmed the news earlier today (February 1).
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Last updated: February 1, 2025

Big Headache for This Franchise Ahead of 2025 Season, Australia Star Opts Out To Take ‘Rest’

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The cricketer is now the second international star to opt out.

Alyssa Healy, who led the UP Warriorz in the first two editions of the tournament, confirmed the news earlier today (February 1).

Ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) season, the UP Warriorz have been dealt a major blow with star Australia cricketer Alyssa Healy opting out of the tournament citing the need for rest.

Alyssa Healy, who led the UP Warriorz in the first two editions of the tournament, confirmed the news earlier today (February 1) that she will be skipping the WPL 2025 season.

UP Warriorz have yet to announce her replacement and the team’s new captain for the season.

The decision comes after Australia’s emphatic win in the one-off Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Healy said following the series win, “Unfortunately for me, I’ve got a couple of months feet up. I’m pretty bummed by that, but at the same time elated to have a little bit of downtime and try and get my body right. But I’m looking forward to sticking my feet in an ice bucket.”

ALSO READ:

Alyssa Healy becomes second international cricketer to opt out of WPL 2025

Notably, the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter is the second international player to withdraw from the WPL tournament this season, following New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, who has taken an indefinite break from domestic cricket.

Healy previously missed the T20I leg of the Women’s Ashes and was uncertain for the MCG Test. However, she cleared a fitness test and was able to play. To accommodate her absence from wicketkeeping and her shift to the middle order, Australia had to make significant changes to their lineup.

For the unversed, Healy has been recovering from a stress reaction in her right foot, an injury that followed ruptures to her plantar fascia, which she sustained during the T20 World Cup in October.

The 34-year-old also remained coy about her future in international cricket beyond the ODI World Cup in India in October.

Alyssa Healy
UP Warriorz
WPL 2025

