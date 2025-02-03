News
Last updated: February 3, 2025

WPL 2025 Replacements: RCB Bring in Australia Duo, UP Warriorz Replace Alyssa Healy with West Indies Star

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The third season of the WPL is slated to begin from February 14 in Vadodara.

WPL 2025

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025), defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed bringing in an Australian duo as a replacement signing while UP Warriorz have also named their replacement for skipper Alyssa Healy.

The upcoming third season of the WPL is slated to begin from February 14 in Vadodara.

RCB sign replacements for Kate Cross and Sophie Devine

With New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine and English pacer Kate Cross opting out due to personal reasons, RCB have replenished their stocks with the Aussie pair of Kim Garth and Heather Graham.

Garth is a pace bowler who transitioned from representing Ireland to playing for Australia and has featured in 59 T20Is, amassing 764 runs and claiming 49 wickets. She was also part of the Gujarat Giants squad in previous WPL editions.

On the other hand, all-rounder Graham has played just five T20Is, securing eight wickets. Additionally, she took 13 wickets in 11 matches during last year’s Women’s Big Bash League.

ALSO READ:

UP Warriorz name replacement for Alyssa Healy in WPL 2025

The Warriorz have named West Indies star Chinelle Henry as the replacement for their captain Alyssa Healy, who led the franchise in the past two seasons.

Notably, Healy had confirmed on Saturday (February 1), following the Women’s Ashes whitewash that she would have to rest for the timely recovery of her feet for the Women’s ODI World Cup in India later this year and hence opted out of WPL 2025.

West Indies all-rounder Henry, who will be filling Healy’s void, has played 62 WT20I matches for her country, accumulating 473 runs at a strike rate of 91.13. As a bowler, she has claimed 22 wickets. During the T20I series against India in December, she contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 50 runs and taking three wickets across three matches.

She has been signed by UP Warriorz for INR 30 lakhs, though the team has yet to announce their captain for the WPL 2025 season.

