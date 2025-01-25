News
RCB Star Pulls Out of 2025 Season; Takes Break From Cricket 'After Receiving Professional Advice'
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Last updated: January 25, 2025

RCB Star Pulls Out of 2025 Season; Takes Break From Cricket ‘After Receiving Professional Advice’

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

RCB had even retained the cricketer for the next season.

RCB Star Pulls Out of 2025 Season; Takes Break From Cricket 'After Receiving Professional Advice'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been dealt a major blow ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) season with their star player Sophie Devine getting ruled out.

The development comes after the New Zealand cricketer opted to take a break from domestic cricket following some professional advice. This implies that the 35-year-old will not just miss the WPL 2025 but the ongoing Super Smash season too.

Notably, since leading New Zealand to victory in the Women’s T20 World Cup in October last year, Devine has constantly played cricket, participating in the ODI series against India, representing the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, and then competing in the ODI series against Australia in late December.

Speaking about Devine’s decision, Liz Green, Head of Women’s High Performance Development said,

“Player well-being is paramount to us – it takes precedence over everything else. The most important thing for New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is that Sophie has a decent break, receives good support and care, and is fit and well before returning to professional cricket”.

ALSO READ:

Big blow for RCB

The defending champions retained Devine following her crucial contributions in their maiden title-winning campaign last season and her absence will be a major blow in their title defence this time around. The White Ferns all-rounder scored 136 runs in 10 games while also adding six wickets to her tally in WPL 2024.

RCB is yet to name a replacement for Devine to fill the massive void ahead of WPL 2025.

The upcoming WPL season is scheduled to kick off on February 14, with Royal Challengers Bangalore facing off against the Gujarat Giants in the opening match at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sophie Devine
WPL 2025

