Mumbai Indians In WPL 2025: Squad, Playing XI And Key Points 

The winners of the inaugural edition of WPL, Mumbai Indians will be hoping to reclaim their title this year. We take a closer look at their squad for the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians clinched the title in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 by beating Delhi Capitals in the final. The following year, their title defence ended in the Eliminator when they lost to the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 2025 edition is set to be played from February 14 in four cities – Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians had retained most of their squad from the previous season. During the auction in December 2024, they spent INR 1.60 crore to acquire the 16-year all-rounder G Kamalini and the South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk to their roster. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side looks strong on paper once again as they look to get back to winning ways.

Ahead of the season, let’s take a look at their squad, strengths, and how far they could go in the WPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Squad For WPL 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Akshita Maheshwari, Keerthana Balakrishnan, G Kamalini (WK), Nadine de Klerk.

Mumbai Indians Strongest Playing XI In WPL 2025

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail.

All-rounders are key for Mumbai Indians

When Mumbai Indians built the squad for the inaugural season, they had given added importance to world-class all-rounders instead of going after big Australian names at the time. What they achieved was a core of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Harmanpreet Kaur.

All four of these are excellent batters but they can also cover at least 12 overs between them. With Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, and Chloe Tryon also in the mix, Mumbai Indians are a side heavily loaded with all-rounders.

Formidable batting unit

MI have one of the best batting units in the competition with the likes of Matthews, Sciver-Brunt, Kerr, Harmanpreet, Sajana, and Vastrakar.

Matthews is coming off some great form on her side, having scored two ODI centuries against India and Bangladesh in the last couple of months. She also averages 39 in T20 internationals in the last 12 months.

Nat Sciver-Brunt didn’t have a great Ashes campaign recently but she remains a key figure in the Mumbai Indians’ side. She has collected over 500 runs in the WPL at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 132. Harmanpreet has an even better record in the league, with 549 runs at 46 average and 138 strike rate.

As for Kerr, she’s coming off a title-winning campaign for Wellington in the Women’s Super Smash 2025, where she amassed 441 runs at an average of 63.

Variety in the bowling attack

Mumbai Indians have a potent bowling attack with all bases covered. They have raw pace in Shabnim Ismail and Nadine de Klerk, who can do well in the death overs. Kerr is one of the best leg-spinners in the world while Matthews is an excellent off-spinner. Harmanpreet and Sanjana also provide off-spin options.

Saika Ishaque and Chloe Tryon bring left-arm orthodox spin in play while Amandeep Kaur is the only left-arm wrist spinner in the competition. Right-arm pacers Vastrakar and Sciver-Brunt can operate in any phase of the game.

How far could Mumbai Indians reach in WPL 2025?

Looking at their fantastic squad, Mumbai Indians can comfortably reach the top three. If their heroic players remain in good touch, Mumbai Indians will have a chance to update their trophy cabinet.

