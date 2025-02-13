News
WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch WPL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: February 13, 2025

WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch WPL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the WPL 2025 on Disney+Hotstar app and the live Telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch WPL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The third edition of the WPL is scheduled to start on Feb 14, 2025. The opening match of the tournament will see the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash with Gujarat Giants at Vadodara.

The WPL 2025 season will feature 22 matches and will be played across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The league stage will be followed by the Eliminator and the Final.

The Eliminator will take place on March 13, and the final will be held on March 15. The tournament will feature five teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.

The first edition of the tournament was won by the Mumbai Indians, the second by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and in both editions, Delhi Capitals were the runners-up.

Live Streaming Details in India and Other Countries

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the WPL 2025 on Disney+Hotstar app and the live Telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.

RegionPlatform/Channel
India (Streaming)Disney+ Hotstar app and website
India (Telecast)Sports18 and Star Sports
United KingdomSky Sports
Australia Fox Sports
United StatesWillow
South Africa SuperSport

When Does the WPL 2025 Begin?

WPL 2025 is scheduled to start on February 14, 2025.

ALSO READ:

WPL 2025 full schedule (All timings in IST)

14th February (Friday)

  • 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara)

15th February (Saturday)

  • 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women (Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara)

16th February (Sunday)

  • 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women (Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara)

17th February (Monday)

  • 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara)

18th February (Tuesday)

  • 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women (Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara)

19th February (Wednesday)

  • 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women (Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara)

21st February (Friday)

  • 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

22nd February (Saturday)

  • 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

24rd February (Monday)

  • 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

25th February (Tuesday)

  • 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

26th February (Wednesday)

  • 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

27th February (Thursday)

  • 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

28th February (Friday)

  • 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

1st March (Saturday)

  • 7:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

3rd March (Monday)

  • 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

6th March (Thursday)

  • 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

7th March (Friday)

  • 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

8th March (Saturday)

  • 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

10th March (Monday)

  • 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

11th March (Tuesday)

  • 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

13th March (Thursday)

  • 7:30 PM: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

15th March (Saturday)

  • 7:30 PM: TBC vs TBC, Final (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
UP Warriorz
WPL
WPL 2025
WPL 2025 Live Streaming

