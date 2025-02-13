WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch WPL 2025 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the WPL 2025 on Disney+Hotstar app and the live Telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.
The third edition of the WPL is scheduled to start on Feb 14, 2025. The opening match of the tournament will see the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash with Gujarat Giants at Vadodara.
The WPL 2025 season will feature 22 matches and will be played across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The league stage will be followed by the Eliminator and the Final.
The Eliminator will take place on March 13, and the final will be held on March 15. The tournament will feature five teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.
The first edition of the tournament was won by the Mumbai Indians, the second by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and in both editions, Delhi Capitals were the runners-up.
Live Streaming Details in India and Other Countries
Region
Platform/Channel
India (Streaming)
Disney+ Hotstar app and website
India (Telecast)
Sports18 and Star Sports
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Australia
Fox Sports
United States
Willow
South Africa
SuperSport
When Does the WPL 2025 Begin?
