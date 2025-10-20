5 Wickets in 9 Balls – How Epic Brainfade From Bangladesh Against Sri Lanka Cost Them Shot At Semi-Final At Women’s World Cup 2025

Bangladesh bottled a big win opportunity against Sri Lanka today (October 20) in the Women’s World Cup 2025, that eventually cost them a semis qualification chance at the ICC event.

Chasing 203, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana led from the front with a brilliant 77 till a massive brainfade in the penultimate over led to an unreal collapse.

With 12 runs needed off 12 balls and six wickets in hand, Bangladesh were in control of the run-chase. On the third ball of the 49th over Nigar Sultana, took a single but Ritu Moni departed on the very next ball. New batter Rabeya Khan walked out to face the final two deliveries of the over.

However, on the final ball, she decided to take a single and Nigar Sultana also did not hesitate and responded to the call. The decision was extremely silly since Nigar was looking in brilliant touch and she needed to be on strike when the final over started.

The consequence of the single soon followed and what happened next was like a domino effect.

Bangladesh ended up losing four wickets on the first four deliveries of the 50th over by Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, and essentially five in nine deliveries including Ritu Moni’s dismissal.

Sri Lanka eventually won the contest seven runs in the end as the Bangladesh Women crashed out of the ICC event.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka keep Women’s World Cup 2025 qualification hopes alive

The Chamari Athapaththu-led side secured a crucial win to keep an outside chance of qualifying for the semis alive. With the win over Bangladesh, they have now climbed to the sixth spot in the points table with four points from six matches.

For Sri Lanka to qualify, they will need to win their final league match against Pakistan by a big margin and hope for other results to go their way. India and New Zealand are the other two contenders vying for the final available semis berth with Australia, England and South Africa already guaranteeing their spots.

