News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Renuka Thakur India INDW vs ENGW
womens-world-cup-2025

Renuka Thakur Produces a Jaffa to Dismiss Tammy Beaumont in INDW vs ENGW Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Warm-up Clash [WATCH]

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 25, 2025
3 min read

India will kick off the WWC campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30.

Renuka Thakur India INDW vs ENGW

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is approaching quickly, with the curtain raiser clash just five days away. India Women will start as favourites with a strong squad and home advantage. Pacer Renuka Singh will be crucial for India’s success in the marquee tournament. By dismissing the England opener Tammy Beaumont in the first over, she proved her mettle once again during the INDW vs ENGW warm-up clash in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Jaffa by Renuka Thakur in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 warm-up clash

Opening the attack for India, Renuka did what she does best. The pacer bowled a couple of outswingers to Amy Jones, who took a single after playing a couple of dot balls. Then, she bowled two more dot balls before producing a pacer’s dream delivery to get rid of Tammy Beaumont on the last ball.

Renuka bowled a slightly fuller-length delivery, allowing the ball to swing in the air. Beaumont, expecting the ball to swing, took the full stride towards the ball, attempting a front-foot defence. But the right-handed batter got late to reach the ball and left the gap between bat and ball. The ball sneaked through the gap and castled on the stumps as India got a much-needed early breakthrough. Beaumont, who was left stunned with the delivery, kept looking at the pitch as she took the long walk back to the pavilion. The English cricketer fell on a three-ball duck.

England Women were reduced to a football score of 1/1 after the first over.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Renuka Thakur has been India’s most reliable pacer since her debut. Her ability to swing the new ball both ways and accuracy with the old ball make her a valuable asset across formats of cricket.

ALSO READ:

Jemimah Rodrigues returns to action for INDW vs ENGW

Despite an early breakthrough, Indian bowlers failed to keep the pressure on England. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt stole the show with a blistering century, scoring 120 off 104 balls with 13 fours and two sixes. She was striking at 115.38 before she retired out. Her partnership with Emma Lamb took England from 104/3 to 277/4. Lamb was batting aggressively, scoring 84 off 60 balls at 140 SR.

Meanwhile, India suffered a huge blow ahead of the main event as Arundhati Reddy slipped while bowling her fifth over. She was taken off the field on a wheelchair, and captain Jemimah Rodrigues completed her over with two balls.

Kranti Goud was India’s most successful bowler with three wickets off her five-over spell, conceding runs at 6.20. Sneh Rana, Reddy, Renuka, and Shree Charani snared a wicket apiece. 

Uma Chetry’s 50-ball 45 and Jemimah’s 68-ball 66 kept the scoreboard ticking. However, a middle-order collapse meant England won the match by 153 runs.

India will kick off their campaign on September 30 when they take on Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

England Women
India Women
INDW vs ENGW
Renuka Thakur
Tammy Beaumont
Women's World Cup 2025
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

