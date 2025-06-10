Best Australia Playing XI for WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

Australia have picked a strong squad for the final.

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final will begin on June 11 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. South Africa will take on Australia in a much-awaited match. This is South Africa’s first time in a WTC Final, while Australia are the current title holders.

Australia are the favourites to win because of their experience and strong team. However, South Africa have played well this cycle and will be ready to challenge them.

Australia made it to the final after beating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and winning a Test series in Sri Lanka. They finished second on the WTC points table and now aim to lift the trophy once again.

They have picked a strong squad for the final. The key update is that all-rounder Cameron Green is back after missing some matches due to injury. He is now fit to play. The team also includes many experienced players who know how to handle big matches. Here’s a look at Australia’s likely playing XI for the WTC 2025 Final.

Who Will Open With Khawaja?

There is still some debate about who will open the innings with Usman Khawaja. After David Warner’s retirement, Australia have tested a few options. Young Sam Konstas was given a chance and did fairly well, but he is still inexperienced at the international level. Travis Head also opened in the recent series against Sri Lanka. However, with captain Pat Cummins confirming that Steve Smith will bat at number four, and Head being more comfortable in the middle order in red-ball cricket, Marnus Labuschagne could be asked to move up and open alongside Khawaja.

If Khawaja and Labuschagne open, Cameron Green could take the number three spot. Green is now fully fit and brings balance to the side with both bat and ball.

Middle Order Looks Settled

Steve Smith would likely bat at number four, followed by Travis Head at five. Beau Webster, who has only played three Tests so far, could slot in at number six. He has done well in the chances he’s got and offers useful contributions with both bat and ball. Alex Carey is expected to keep wickets, with selectors likely to prefer him over Josh Inglis.

Australia will probably rely on their trusted bowling lineup. Skipper, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood make up the pace attack. This trio forms one of the most dependable fast bowling units in world cricket. Nathan Lyon will be the only spinner in the team.

Likely Australia Playing XI for the WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

