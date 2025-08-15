Discarded Bangladesh Star Signs For a USA Minor League Cricket Franchise

He holds a rich resume and has represented multiple franchises.

Bangladesh all-rounder has signed a contract with USA Minor League Cricket franchise Atlanta Fire. The former Bangladesh skipper is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Post that, he is expected to join the Atlanta Fire, with whom he signed a deal for the upcoming season of the USA Minor League Cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan has signed with Atlanta Fire for the USA Minor League Cricket.#MinorLeague pic.twitter.com/kuAbkzy4C6 — Raisul Rifat (@raisul_rifat88) August 15, 2025

Rich All-round History For Bangladesh All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladeshi all-rounder has a rich resume when it comes to the shortest format. Having represented over 10 franchises in many leagues around the globe, Shakib surely knows his way around the format. In his international T20 career ranging over 17 years, he has scored 2551 runs with 13 fifties to his name. To add to that, he has also bagged 149 wickets at an economy of 6.81, which is highly impressive. Shakib has registered six four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he is one of the most experienced players. In 108 innings, he has scored almost 2400 runs with 13 fifties and a strike-rate above 135. He has bagged 63 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shakib has the ability to rattle the batter with his variations. Moreover, he is also known for varying his pace and his accuracy which is immaculate. He will surely be an asset for the Atlanta Fire. His experience will help them pave the way towards a successful campaign.

All About the USA Minor League Cricket

The Minor League Cricket is a professional cricket tournament played in the United States of America (USA). The league acts as a stepping stone for players to be promoted to the Major League Cricket (MLC). One thing which sets the tournament apart is that it comprises 26 teams, divided between the Atlantic and Pacific conference. The teams are divided into these two conferences, which are furthermore split into two divisions.

The teams from each division used to play anywhere between 14 to 16 games in the league stage. Post the group stage, the top two teams from every group qualify for the quarter-finals. But now, the league structure has been changed in 2023. Each team plays a maximum of 10 group stage games. The top team in the group stage will advance into the Super 8s, and the next two teams will go into the knockouts.

The divisions are divided into Western, Eastern, Southern and Northern divisions. This tournament plays a major role in the American cricket infrastructure, which is on the rise since the last few years. However, with players like Shakib Al-Hasan being drafted into the mix, it surely indicates a lot of growth for the league.