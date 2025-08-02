News
'Take the Surfboard Off...' - Former Australia Cricketer Gives Stern Warning To Joe Root Before The Ashes 2025
ashes

‘Take the Surfboard Off…’ – Former Australia Cricketer Gives Stern Warning To Joe Root Before The Ashes 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 2, 2025
3 min read

The Ashes will be played in Australia later this year.

'Take the Surfboard Off...' - Former Australia Cricketer Gives Stern Warning To Joe Root Before The Ashes 2025

The Ashes series is more than three months away, and the mind games have already started. The Ashes series is one of the most coveted Test series played between England and Australia. The English will be on the flight to Australia later this year. The Ashes series is set to commence from November 21 in Perth. Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney will host the remaining four games respectively. The series is played after every two years. The 2023 series was hosted by England, and was tied at 2-2 after the five Tests were played. Australia won the first two Tests, but the hosts did well to come back to win two out of the next three games. Joe Root will be an important factor for England.

The Ashes series in 2021-22 was a one-sided affair. Australia hosted the series, and also won it by a margin of 4-0. This series also witnessed the first Ashes Test to be hosted in Tasmania. Travis Head was regarded as the Player of the Series for his comprehensive run in the five-match series. The tournament has a rich history, and is known for its fierce competitive nature of play. The trophy, referred to as the urn, is currently with Australia, and it will be interesting to witness the action unfold later this year.

Having said that, the verbal battles have a tendency to begin months before the Test matches do. Joe Root, widely regarded as one of the best batters in Test cricket at the moment will be a key factor for England in the series. Former Australian opener David Warner has put forth his views on what will be important for the English batter in The Ashes this season.

David Warner Warns Joe Root

The former Australian opener has warned Joe Root about his shortcomings against pacer Josh Hazlewood. Root has been dismissed LBW just three times by the Aussie quick in his Test career. However, Warner feels that the English batter might have to be careful against the Australian speedster. To add to that, Hazlewood is also known for his accuracy and can bowl on the same spots for long periods in the game. He has notched up 76 wickets against England in just 18 Test appearances till date, and would love to make this series count.

ALSO READ:

Warner referred to Root as the anchor for England, but also mentioned that he is yet to score a century on Australian soil. The English No.4 holds the second-most runs in Test cricket history only after Sachin Tendulkar. Warner then took a sly dig at Root mentioning his numbers against Hazlewood. Warner feels that the former English skipper will have to keep his front foot in check. This will help him avoid getting caught in front of the wickets.

“The big anchor there is Rooty [Joe Root], who is yet to score a hundred in Australia. Josh Hazlewood tends to have his number quite a lot. He will have to get the surfboard off his front leg”, said Warner in an interview with BBC Sport.

Ashes 2025
David Warner
Joe Root
Josh Hazlewood
The Ashes
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner seven times in Ashes 2019.

Stuart Broad Reveals The Tactical Shift That Helped Him Dominate David Warner and Other Left-Handers in Test Cricket

He dismissed David Warner on 17 occasions in Test cricket.
July 17, 2025
Sandip Pawar
England Great Takes Brutal Dig at Australia’s New-Look Top Three in Tests Ahead of Ashes Series

England Great Takes Brutal Dig at Australia’s New-Look Top Three in Tests Ahead of Ashes Series

Australia will lock horns against England in the Ashes later this year.
July 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
Australia opener Usman Khawaja under scanner for the Ashes following poor form in West Indies.

‘Obvious Weakness’ – Usman Khawaja Brutally Exposed By West Indies As The Ashes Hopes Hang By A Thread

He has scored 84 runs in the last five innings.
July 4, 2025
Sandip Pawar
australia no.3 cameron green candidates wi vs aus ashes 2025

Australia Have A No.3 Problem in Tests Despite Cameron Green Promise: Who Are The Candidates Pushing For a Spot Ahead of Ashes?

June 26, 2025
Rohit Sankar
