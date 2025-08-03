News
Does Australia Produce Better Cricketers Than England? Former Australian Legend Weighs In Ahead Of The Ashes 2025
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 3, 2025
4 min read

Australia will host England for The Ashes series in 2025.

There’s something about The Ashes that sets it apart. From an even standpoint, it is just two teams locking horns in a Test series. But what makes The Ashes stand apart is the raw emotion behind the series. The drama, the rivalry, the sheer competitiveness of both the teams wanting that urn so bad. For more than a century now, The Ashes promises to be one of the most glorious Test series in the cricketing world. We are once again at the foothill of an exciting Ashes series. The English team will be on the flight to Australia later this year.

It is almost impossible to shake off the advantage of playing at home. Any team which plays their cricket in front of their own crowd does find a sense of comfort and support from their fans. But as a matter of fact, England win more in England, and Australia win more Down Under. But the point of discussion is whether Australia produce better cricketers than England. Though the answer to this question might be a point of rigorous debate, it doesn’t seem to be a very difficult question for one Australian legend.

Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, has presented a detailed view on whether Australia produce better cricketers than England. He spoke about the Australian domestic cricket system and also went on to emphasize on what builds character among the Aussies. Moreover, he mentioned the tough nature of club cricket in Australia. If a player succeeds through all those rigorous rounds of domestic cricket, he is expected to be very good in terms of the skill set which he thrives in.

Ricky Ponting Weighs In On the Topic Ahead Of The Ashes 2025

The former Australian legend explained how difficult it is to get into the state side in the Australian circuit. The point which he focused on, was that the domestic circuit in Australia had fewer teams as compared to the County Championship in England. This, in a way, brings out more competition among the teams in the league. Ponting feels this plays a huge role in the leagues in Australia being better than what the County Championships are. Before a player gets a chance to play international cricket, he is grinded to go through a lot of hardships in the domestic circuit.

Ponting spoke about what a team requires to win Test matches in Australia. He mentioned that there were moments in the past when English batters have averaged around 21 on Australian soil. He went on to state that it is not how a team can win Test matches and series in Australia. It is extremely important for a team to focus on the basics of the game and do them well to be able to win matches. Ponting also mentioned that the way England are going about Bazball, it would be interesting to watch the series Down Under.

Sheffield Shield vs The County Championship

The Sheffield Shield is a domestic tournament in Australia, which is played in between six teams representing each state. The competition is contested in a double round-robin format, wherein each team plays the other twice. New South Wales, Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria are the six teams which participate in the tournament on a regular basis. The tournament has proven to be an important milestone in the careers of players who have gone on to achieve great milestones for the island nation.

On the other hand, the County Championship is a First-class tournament hosted by the England & Wales Cricket Board. As a matter of fact, the County Championship is the first domestic cricket tournament in the world. Unlike the Sheffield Shield, in which just six teams participate, the County Championship is contested between 18 teams. Surrey are the current champions of the championship. Yorkshire hold the record for the maximum titles, with 32 along with a shared title in 1949.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
England
Ricky Ponting
The Ashes 2025
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

