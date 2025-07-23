News
Australia A Players push for Ashes 2025 Jason Sangha Jake Weatherald Liam Scott
australia-cricket

3 Australia A Players Making A Strong Push For Ashes 2025 After Performance vs Sri Lanka A

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read

This can also smoothen the transition post David Warner retirement.

Australia A Players push for Ashes 2025 Jason Sangha Jake Weatherald Liam Scott

The two-match unofficial Test series between Australia A and Sri Lanka A ended 0-0 after both matches in Darwin were drawn. However, in this series, the scoreline was overlooked to check the outcome of Aussie potentials. The next few months are crucial for Australia as they eye the Ashes 2025 against England, Down Under, in December.

Since the retirement of David Warner in January 2024, the Australian Test team has been undergoing a transition, mostly with respect to their top-order. The Pat Cummins-led side lost the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final against South Africa, followed by a 3-0 whitewash in West Indies.

Australia are not scheduled to play more Tests till the Ashes 2025. But the recently-concluded unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A has given some promising youngsters a platform to shine.

Let’s now take a look at three Australia A players who stood out in that series and also made a case for the Ashes 2025.

Jason Sangha

Jason Sangha was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the first unofficial Test, but he bounced back strongly with an unbeaten double century in the second Test.

He played a confident knock of 202 runs from 379 balls that included 12 fours and one six. Should Jason Sangha be selected in Australia’s squad for the Ashes, he could fit in the middle-order, which has often had the task cut out following repeated failures from top-order batters.

He could replace Josh Inglis, who has played just three Tests so far. Barring a century against Sri Lanka earlier this year, there has been no notable contribution from him.

During The Sheffield Shield 2024-25, Sangha played a huge role in South Australia’s title triumph, scoring 704 runs from 12 innings at an average of 78.22.

Jake Weatherald

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been a constant in the team’s Test setup. But recently, question marks have risen because of his inconsistency.

After Warner, Australia have tried five different openers along with Khawaja. They are: Steve Smith (171 runs from four matches as an opener), Sam Konstas (163 runs from five matches), Nathan McSweeney (72 runs from three matches), Travis Head (98 runs from two matches in the series against Sri Lanka), and Marnus Labuschagne (39 runs from two innings in WTC final).

ALSO READ:

Jake Weatherald, however, could end the problem for Australia. The opener scored 54 runs in the first unofficial Test and followed it up with a knock of 183 in the second Test.

In the same Sheffield Shield season, the Tasmania cricketer was the highest run-getter with 906 runs from 18 innings. It included three fifties and as many centuries.

Liam Scott

While Australia have bowling all-rounders in Mitchell Marsh and Beau Webster, the recent performances of Liam Scott cannot go unnoticed.

With the bat, he scored 102 runs, including a knock of 94 in the first unofficial Test. Scott, who is also an all-rounder, took four wickets from the two Tests against Sri Lanka A.

In the same domestic campaign, the 24-year-old scored 316 runs from 26 innings for South Australia. He also succeeded with ball, taking 22 wickets. With Mitchell Marsh prone to injuries, somebody like Liam Scott could be a backup for the Ashes 2025.

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

