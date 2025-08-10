Punjab Kings All-rounder Added To Australia Squad As Replacement For Matt Short Ahead Of AUS vs SA T20Is

Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Aaron Hardie was added to Australia’s squad for the first T20I against South Africa at home. Australia will host the Proteas for three games in the shortest format, after which they will lock horns in as many ODIs. The T20I series kicked off on August 10. Matt Short was scheduled to be in the ranks after recovering from his injury, but it turns out that the all-rounder will take a few more days for his recovery. And hence, Hardie has replaced the injured all-rounder for the first T20I.

Short picked up a side strain on the recent tour to the West Indies. The all-rounder pulled up sore after a training session in Jamaica, and flew back home to nurse the injury. However, the injury was categorized as ‘minor’, and he was expected to take the field for the series against South Africa. The 29-year-old was also ruled out of the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy after he picked up a quad injury.

Mitchell Marsh, Australia’s T20I skipper recently confirmed that Travis Head and himself would be the ideal opening pair that they are looking at. Josh Inglis at No.3 will add to the destruction. The shift in the intent from the Australians in the shortest format is quite visible, and they will be looking to go hard at the opposition. They completed an infamous whitewash against the Windies in their own den, scalping the five-match T20I series 5-0.

Matt Short – A Powerhouse At the Top

In the 14 T20Is which he has played, Matt Short has shown how destructive he can be. His strike-rate of more than 160 speaks volumes of the pace of his game. Moreover, Short is known to read the game really well and can take the attack to the opposition. Out of the 14 matches played, he has opened the innings on 10 occasions and has scored more than 200 runs at the opening spot.

But, Short might have to re-invent his game in the shortest format. This is because skipper Marsh and Travis Head are sure openers in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Short will have to make a case in the middle-order. His all-round skills might have an edge over the others in securing a spot in the playing XI. But with Inglis slated to play at No.3, his wicketkeeping will keep him in the team. Hence, Short will have to showcase his performances in the middle-order and let his bowling weigh him in.

Having said that, due to the side strain, the all-rounder is known to refrain from bowling in the near future. He is expected to return to the Australian side for the third T20I against South Africa in the ongoing series. If he manages to do that, it will be interesting to see how he gets into the playing XI. It looks difficult how Short might be able to break into the playing XI in the near future. But he will have to make sure that he stays away from injuries.

