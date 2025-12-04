Alex Carey Takes a Fabulous Diving Catch Running Backwards Despite Colliding With Marnus Labuschagne in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Alex Carey showed his superior wicketkeeping skills.

Alex Carey pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Gus Atkinson in the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test. He has been brilliant with the gloves right from the start and showed another sensational effort under the lights.

Mitchell Starc bowled a shorter-length delivery on the leg-stump line, to which Atkinson looked to flick on the leg side but could only get a top edge. The ball went high in the air and behind the wicketkeeper, and Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne were both running after it.

As the ball was going away, Carey made a timely dive to grab it with both hands, and while he collided with Labuschagne, the wicketkeeper ensured not to let it pop out of his gloves. He kept his eyes on the ball throughout and wasn’t distracted by another fielder running parallel to him.

This dismissal earned Mitchell Starc his five-wicket haul, his second in the series, as England lost their eighth wicket in the innings. While the wicket goes in Starc’s tally, Carey deserves equal credit, for it was not an easy catch by any means and required immense focus, which can be hard with a pink ball at night.

Alex Carey put on a wicketkeeping masterclass in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

This catch was not a solitary top effort by Alex Carey, for he was brilliant throughout Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test in Brisbane. He came up to the stumps against pacers like Michael Neser to restrict English batters from using their feet.

ALSO READ:

At times, the pacers used bouncers, but Carey, despite standing just behind, didn’t fluster and showed sharp work with the gloves. For instance, Neser was bowling around 135 km/h, which can be tricky to collect, but the Aussie wicketkeeper was sharp and barely made any errors.

He has always been a top gloveman, and his superior glovework in Brisbane was enough to tag him among the best in the country. Alex Carey ensured England were often uncertain about their foot movement, and Atkinson’s catch aptly described his work throughout the day.

Meanwhile, England ended the day with 325/9 in 74 overs, with Joe Root (135*) and Jofra Archer (32) unbeaten at the crease. Australia will look to take the final wicket as soon as possible and restrict the opponent from adding too many to the score.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.