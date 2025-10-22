Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner Send Strong Warning Signals With Record Partnership in Women’s World Cup 2025

Australia won the match by six wickets.

Australia and England locking horns against each other at the highest level is a recipe for a blockbuster clash. The arch-rivals came face-to-face in Match No.23 of the Women’s World Cup 2025, and the fixture delivered everything it promised, rightly ensured by Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner.

Both teams had no pressure in terms of qualification. Before the start of the clash, both teams were unbeaten in the tournament and would’ve hoped to carry the momentum. In high-pressure tournaments like the World Cup, momentum is gold. And in the end, it was Australia who won by six wickets.

Alyssa Healy-absent Australia won the toss and elected to field first. Tammy Beaumont starred in the first innings with a superb fifty. However, it was Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner who stole the show with impressive performances in both innings.

Tammy Beaumont Continues Consistency in WODIs

Though the English side has fared quite well in the tournament so far, one thing they would have missed is Tammy Beaumont firing at the top of the order. And as they say, one cannot keep class quiet for long! The 34-year-old rose to the occasion with a fantastic 78 off 105 deliveries.

This was Beaumont’s 36th fifty-plus score in Women’s ODIs, the second-most for England in the format. Australia did well to stem the run-flow in the middle-overs, but Beaumont’s knock steered them past a difficult phase.

England would want the opener to continue to fire as they head to an important phase in the tournament.

The All-Round Show Ft. Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner

Similarities between Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, and oxygen? They’re everywhere! The Australian all-rounders have been phenomenal in the tournament so far. They have impressed in almost every fixture so far, and will be two of Australia’s trump cards for the knockout stages.

Sutherland has picked up 15 wickets in the tournament so far, and is the leading wicket-taker after India’s Deepti Sharma. The Aussie all-rounder averages 12.13 with the ball, which is mighty impressive.

On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner struck a superb ton to get Australia over the line. On top of that, the off-spinning all-rounder gathered two wickets for 39 runs in the fixture.

The duo came together when Australia were reeling at 68/4. From that point, it was all yellow! The two players stitched a wonderful partnership, worth 180 runs, which is also the highest for Australia for the fifth wicket in WODI cricket.

Both teams, along with South Africa, have qualified for the Semi-Finals. The fourth team will be decided tomorrow, after the clash between India and New Zealand in Navi Mumbai. Australia and England, however, have one more match to go in the league stage.

Highest Partnerships for Fifth Wicket or Lower in Women’s ODIs

Australia lost some quick wickets in the beginning. From a point where they were 68/4, they knew that the chase would be steep. To add to that, little did England know that they were going to be on the receiving end of some brilliant shot-making.

Players Runs Opponents J Smit, SC Taylor (ENG) 188* Sri Lanka, 2000 A Gardner, A Sutherland (AUS) 180* England, 2025 C Athapaththu, N Silva (SL) 179* South Africa, 2024 J Broadbent, C Calver (AUS) 151* Ireland, 1998 NS Brunt, F Wilson (ENG) 146* Pakistan, 2019

