Australia Ashes Squad 2025 — Sam Konstas Dropped, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Brendan Doggett Named in Ashes Cricket Squad

The selection committee have announced the Australia Ashes Squad for the first Test of the 2025 Ashes series against England. The 15-member team includes a mix of experienced players and new names. The first Test scheduled to begin later this month.

Sam Konstas Dropped, Marnus Labuschagne Returns to Australia Ashes Squad

The main news from the Australia Ashes Squad announcement is that Sam Konstas has been dropped, while Marnus Labuschagne returns to the Test side. Labuschagne’s strong performances for Queensland in the domestic season helped him earn his place back in the Australia Ashes Squad.

Marnus Labuschagne return strengthens the middle order, but his batting position will depend on the team’s setup. The selectors have said that players who perform well in domestic cricket will get chances in the Australia squad for Ashes 2025. With the Ashes Cricket Dates coming up soon, Labuschagne’s experience could be important for Australia.

Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett Named in Ashes Cricket Squad for Australia

The two new names, Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett, have been added to the Ashes Cricket Squad for Australia. Weatherald, a left-handed opener, has been in great form for South Australia and has earned his first international call-up.

Jake Weatherald batting style gives a new option at the top of the order in the Australia Ashes Squad.

Doggett has returned after recovering from a hip injury that kept him out of the West Indies tour. Known for his pace and bounce, he could be an effective bowler on Australian pitches. Both players will look to make the most of their chances during the series.

All-rounders Add Depth to Australia Squad for Ashes 2025

Cameron Green and Beau Webster continues to stay in the Australia Ashes squad, giving balance with their all-round skills.

The bowling attack looks strong with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon leading the way.

Steven Smith to Captain in Pat Cummins Absence

Steven Smith will lead Australia in the first Test as Pat Cummins continues to recover from a back injury. Cummins will travel with the team and is expected to be fit for the second Test in Brisbane.

Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott have been named as reserve fast bowlers in the Ashes Cricket Squad for Australia giving them strong backup options.

However, Michael Neser misses out even after taking 11 wickets in two Sheffield Shield matches this season.

Josh Inglis stays as the backup wicketkeeper and can also bat in the middle order, giving the Australia squad for Ashes 2025 more balance and flexibility.

Australia Ashes Squad for the 1st Test

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Ashes Cricket Dates — Australia vs England 2025 Full Schedule

Mark the Ashes Cricket Dates for the series between Australia and England. Here is the schedule:

Fri, November 21-25, 2025

8:00 AM: Australia vs England (Perth Stadium, Perth)

Thu, December 04-08, 2025

9:30 AM: Australia vs England (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Wed, December 17-21, 2025

5:30 AM: Australia vs England (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Fri, December 26-30, 2025

5:30 AM: Australia vs England (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

Sun, January 04-08, 2026

5:30 AM: Australia vs England (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

