Australia Star Reprimanded by ICC for Use of Inappropriate Language During AUS vs SA 1st ODI

He finished with figures of 1/58 in the first ODI.
Australia spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded after he was found guilty of having breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, that pertains to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.
Zampa has thus received a one demerit point as it was his first offence in the 24-month duration. “Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” a release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) read.
During the first ODI between Australia and South Africa in Cairns on Tuesday, Zampa hurled inappropriate language following a misfield and then an overthrow from his own bowling. Zampa’s words were picked up on the stump mic, thus proving that he indeed had crossed a line.
With the leg-spinner having admitted to the offence, there wasn’t any need for an official hearing. He also accepted the sanction set by Match Referee Andy Pycroft.
“There was no need for an official hearing, as Zampa admitted to his offence and accepted the official sanction as proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees,” added the release.
South Africa clinched a 98-run win in the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday. The Proteas were asked to bat first, and posted 296/8 on the back of fifties from Aiden Markram (82), skipper Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57). Zampa ended with figures of 1/58 from 10 overs.
In reply, skipper Mitchell Marsh played a fighting knock of 88, but the hosts were all out for 198 in 40.5 overs. The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on Friday (August 22) in Mackay.