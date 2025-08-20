News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
australia-star-adam-zampa-reprimanded-by-icc-for-use-of-inappropriate-language-during-aus-vs-sa-1st-odi
australia-cricket

Australia Star Reprimanded by ICC for Use of Inappropriate Language During AUS vs SA 1st ODI

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 20, 2025
2 min read

He finished with figures of 1/58 in the first ODI.

australia-star-adam-zampa-reprimanded-by-icc-for-use-of-inappropriate-language-during-aus-vs-sa-1st-odi

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded after he was found guilty of having breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, that pertains to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.

Adam Zampa receives one demerit point

Zampa has thus received a one demerit point as it was his first offence in the 24-month duration. “Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” a release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) read.

Upcoming – test – Albion
India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

117/4

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

120/9

Central Delhi Queens Women beat North Delhi Strikers Women by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

139/2

SC Europa SCE

140/3

SC Europa beat HTB Cricket by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

107/2

VFB Fallersleben VFB

102/10

HTB Cricket beat VFB Fallersleben by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
SC Europa SCE

48/3

SG Findorff SGFD

93/8

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SG Findorff SGFD

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

259/3

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

222/2

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

213/5

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Netherlands Women NED-W

157/7

Italy Women ITA-W

114/8

Netherlands Women beat Italy Women by 43 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Live – oneday – Eglinton
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

1/0

North West Warriors NWW

334/9

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

4/0

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

223/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

81/2

Mysore Warriors MYW

209/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

111/6

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

77/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

152/8

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

126/10

Chicago Kingsmen beat Australian Capital Territory by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

166/4

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

167/3

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

139/9

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

106/10

Nepal beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

202/6

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

91/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

63/4

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

186/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

During the first ODI between Australia and South Africa in Cairns on Tuesday, Zampa hurled inappropriate language following a misfield and then an overthrow from his own bowling. Zampa’s words were picked up on the stump mic, thus proving that he indeed had crossed a line.

With the leg-spinner having admitted to the offence, there wasn’t any need for an official hearing. He also accepted the sanction set by Match Referee Andy Pycroft.

“There was no need for an official hearing, as Zampa admitted to his offence and accepted the official sanction as proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees,” added the release.

Adam Zampa finishes with figures of 1/58 in first ODI

South Africa clinched a 98-run win in the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday. The Proteas were asked to bat first, and posted 296/8 on the back of fifties from Aiden Markram (82), skipper Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57). Zampa ended with figures of 1/58 from 10 overs.

ALSO READ:

In reply, skipper Mitchell Marsh played a fighting knock of 88, but the hosts were all out for 198 in 40.5 overs. The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on Friday (August 22) in Mackay.

Adam Zampa
Australia
Australia vs South Africa
Cricket
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Brilliant Presence Of Mind From Travis Head Sends Debutant Packing In AUS vs SA 1st ODI [WATCH]

South Africa posted 296/8 in the first innings.
3:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
CSK Nathan Ellis

CSK Star Reveals How He Mastered The Art Of Bowling Slower Balls

During the T20I series against West Indies in July, he picked three out of six wickets through his slower deliveries.
2:42 pm
Ashish Satyam

Australia Star Opens Up About Growing Competition For His Spot Ahead Of The Ashes 2025

He has featured in seven Test matches for Australia.
August 18, 2025
Amogh Bodas
AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India?

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India

The ODI series will commence on August 19.
August 18, 2025
Sreejita Sen
England spinner Shoaib Bashir has fired back at Australia great Nathan Lyon, who labelled Bashir "okay" a few days back.

Shoaib Bashir Hits Back at ‘Okay’ Remark by Nathan Lyon Ahead of Ashes 2025

Shoaib Bashir has replied to Nathan Lyon’s jibe.
August 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

August 16, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.