Australia Star Opens Up About Growing Competition For His Spot Ahead Of The Ashes 2025

He has featured in seven Test matches for Australia.

The Ashes is one of the most celebrated Test series across the world. The fierce and competitive nature of the series is what separates it from the rest. After so many years of its existence, the battle for the ultimate urn ceases to lose the hype. Australia and England will lock horns for The Ashes series this time around., which is scheduled to start from November this year. The first Test will be played in Perth and the rest of the games will be played at venues like Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

However, all-rounder Beau Webster has opened up about the competition in the Australian side for the all-rounder’s spot. His teammate, Cameron Green was in the side for an only-batting role for their recent fixtures. However, he is expected to resume bowling ahead of the upcoming Ashes series in November. And this is exactly why Webster might have to work harder to make his case in the Australian XI. Cameron Green has been batting at No.3 for the 2023 World Test Champions. But with the possible return of Marnus Labuschagne, he might have to shift to the No.6 spot which Beau Webster is currently holding.

Having said that, Webster is fully aware of the challenges in front of him. He expressed that with all the talent in the country, it is important for a player at the highest level to keep performing. Webster went on to say that though it is a difficult challenge, it is not unfamiliar territory for the all-rounder. He has been in these situations more often than not in his career, and expects himself to keep performing for his team. The Sheffield Shield is where Beau Webster will have to showcase his mettle once again.

“When you’re at the top level, you’re fighting to hang on to your spot with all the wonderful cricketers around the country. He’s obviously going to be back bowling this summer, which is going to put a bit more pressure on my spot at number six as the allrounder”, said Webster about the competition.

Barring some good headaches for a few spots, Australia are well set for the big series Down Under in November. The openers are more or less fixed, with Usman Khawaja being a surety in the XI. The middle-order will also not be much of a problem, with Steve Smith taking the No.4 spot. Travis Head can be a perfect fit for the No.5 position, with his aggressive game. He can take the attack to the opposition easily, and can also counter as and when required. A big chunk of the problem for the Australians will lie around the No.3 and No.6 spots.

Cameron Green was promoted to the No.3 spot in the recent tour to the West Indies. He showed no signs of discomfort against a relatively new ball and will be in contention for the spot in The Ashes. However, the return of Marnus Labuschagne in the squad might make things a bit tricky for the Aussies. If Labuschagne returns to his spot, either one of Webster or Green will have to be benched as the all-rounder. Currently, both were slotted in the XI, giving plenty of bowling options for Pat Cummins to play with.

In just the seven Tests he has played, Webster has scored 381 runs at an average of almost 35. He showed impressive signs on his debut against India in January 2025, scoring a valiant fifty. Most of his runs have come playing at No.6. To add to that, the tall all-rounder is also handy with the ball in hand. His economy reads just 3.09, and he has scalped eight wickets in his Test career till now. But on the other hand, Green has done nothing wrong too. Green has scored 909 runs at No.6 in 20 matches, at an average nearing 35.