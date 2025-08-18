News
australia-cricket

Australia Star Opens Up About Growing Competition For His Spot Ahead Of The Ashes 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 18, 2025
4 min read

He has featured in seven Test matches for Australia.

The Ashes is one of the most celebrated Test series across the world. The fierce and competitive nature of the series is what separates it from the rest. After so many years of its existence, the battle for the ultimate urn ceases to lose the hype. Australia and England will lock horns for The Ashes series this time around., which is scheduled to start from November this year. The first Test will be played in Perth and the rest of the games will be played at venues like Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

However, all-rounder Beau Webster has opened up about the competition in the Australian side for the all-rounder’s spot. His teammate, Cameron Green was in the side for an only-batting role for their recent fixtures. However, he is expected to resume bowling ahead of the upcoming Ashes series in November. And this is exactly why Webster might have to work harder to make his case in the Australian XI. Cameron Green has been batting at No.3 for the 2023 World Test Champions. But with the possible return of Marnus Labuschagne, he might have to shift to the No.6 spot which Beau Webster is currently holding.

Having said that, Webster is fully aware of the challenges in front of him. He expressed that with all the talent in the country, it is important for a player at the highest level to keep performing. Webster went on to say that though it is a difficult challenge, it is not unfamiliar territory for the all-rounder. He has been in these situations more often than not in his career, and expects himself to keep performing for his team. The Sheffield Shield is where Beau Webster will have to showcase his mettle once again.

“When you’re at the top level, you’re fighting to hang on to your spot with all the wonderful cricketers around the country. He’s obviously going to be back bowling this summer, which is going to put a bit more pressure on my spot at number six as the allrounder”, said Webster about the competition.

ALSO READ:

How Australia Are Stacked Up For The Ashes 2025

Barring some good headaches for a few spots, Australia are well set for the big series Down Under in November. The openers are more or less fixed, with Usman Khawaja being a surety in the XI. The middle-order will also not be much of a problem, with Steve Smith taking the No.4 spot. Travis Head can be a perfect fit for the No.5 position, with his aggressive game. He can take the attack to the opposition easily, and can also counter as and when required. A big chunk of the problem for the Australians will lie around the No.3 and No.6 spots.

Cameron Green was promoted to the No.3 spot in the recent tour to the West Indies. He showed no signs of discomfort against a relatively new ball and will be in contention for the spot in The Ashes. However, the return of Marnus Labuschagne in the squad might make things a bit tricky for the Aussies. If Labuschagne returns to his spot, either one of Webster or Green will have to be benched as the all-rounder. Currently, both were slotted in the XI, giving plenty of bowling options for Pat Cummins to play with.

In just the seven Tests he has played, Webster has scored 381 runs at an average of almost 35. He showed impressive signs on his debut against India in January 2025, scoring a valiant fifty. Most of his runs have come playing at No.6. To add to that, the tall all-rounder is also handy with the ball in hand. His economy reads just 3.09, and he has scalped eight wickets in his Test career till now. But on the other hand, Green has done nothing wrong too. Green has scored 909 runs at No.6 in 20 matches, at an average nearing 35.

“I’ve played in some tricky conditions. The West Indies was particularly hard for the batters, Lord’s in the World Test Championship final was tricky conditions too when the lights were on and the clouds came over there. So I feel like I’ve scored some tough runs, I suppose, but at the same time, there’s no hundred next to my name”, concluded Webster.

Australia
Beau Webster
Cameron Green
England
The Ashes 2025
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India?

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India

The ODI series will commence on August 19.

The ODI series will commence on August 19.
7:10 am
Sreejita Sen
England spinner Shoaib Bashir has fired back at Australia great Nathan Lyon, who labelled Bashir "okay" a few days back.

Shoaib Bashir Hits Back at ‘Okay’ Remark by Nathan Lyon Ahead of Ashes 2025

Shoaib Bashir has replied to Nathan Lyon’s jibe.
August 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

Glenn Maxwell Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Clutch Performance, Slams 62*(36) To Help Australia Win T20I Series Against South Africa

August 16, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

Glenn Maxwell Puts An End To Lean Form With Series-winning Fifty In AUS vs SA 3rd T20I [WATCH]

Maxwell's knock took Australia to the win with one ball left
August 16, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Dewald Brevis was at his ruthless best during the third T20I against Australia, hitting bowlers all around the park.

Dewald Brevis Continues Six-Hitting Spree, Lands One on Roof, One in Next House During Stunning Knock vs Australia

Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing.

Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing.
August 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
Josh Inglis has returned to playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa after missing the second one.

Punjab Kings Star Replaces Former Delhi Capitals Player in Australia Playing XI for AUS vs SA 3rd T20I

The flu forced him to miss the previous fixture.

The flu forced him to miss the previous fixture.
August 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
