Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

This was one of the rarest moments in the game.
What is the most bizarre thing which you have seen on a cricket field? This one would surely end up being one of the best moments. We have seen players getting timed-out and also dismissed obstructing the field. But this instance always has the ability to send everyone into frenzy. The ball hit the off-stump, but the bails did not get dislodged and the batter got to stand his ground. South Africa clinched the second AUS vs SA T20I by a comfortable margin of 53 runs.
The incident occurred in the second innings of the 2nd T20I between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. Corbin Bosch was given the responsibility to bowl the 13th over. On the second ball of the over, he bowled a stock delivery to Mitchell Owen. The delivery was pitched on the good length and went on to kiss the outside of off-stump. However, the bails did not get dislodged. The red light on the bail as well as the stump was seen clearly, but the bail stayed put.
As per the laws of the game, the batter cannot be dismissed bowled, until the bails are completely dislodged. And as a result, Owen got a chance to continue his batting. Watch how the bails stayed in position even after the delivery from Bosch hit the off-stump.
South Africa registered an emphatic victory in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1. The third and final T20I will have everything to play for, as both the sides lock horns on August 16 in Cairns. Tim David set the stage on fire in the first T20I with a spectacular 83. His power-hitting exploits were all over the place as he floored the South African bowlers with some destructive shots. To add to that, David took the game away from the Proteas. Australia managed to win by a slender margin of 17 runs, and without Tim David’s knock, the match would have gone anywhere.
The second T20I belonged to Dewald Brevis. In a magnificent exhibition of range-hitting, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar player slammed a maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game. His 125* off just 56 deliveries was the best individual score by a South African in T20Is, overtaking Faf du Plessis. Additionally, he got to his hundred in just 41 balls – the second fastest for South Africa after David Miller.
Kwena Maphaka is another player who is having a superb series in terms of wickets. After scalping four wickets in the first T20I, the young South African sensation was once again in his element. Though he was taken to the cleaners for 57 runs in his quota of four overs, he registered three wickets to his name. Along with Brevis, the bowlers also completed the task and put up a good bowling performance overall. The third T20I will have everything to play for.