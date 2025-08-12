Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

This was one of the rarest moments in the game.

What is the most bizarre thing which you have seen on a cricket field? This one would surely end up being one of the best moments. We have seen players getting timed-out and also dismissed obstructing the field. But this instance always has the ability to send everyone into frenzy. The ball hit the off-stump, but the bails did not get dislodged and the batter got to stand his ground. South Africa clinched the second AUS vs SA T20I by a comfortable margin of 53 runs.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB 191/4 AMR 152/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 58/5 CDK 161/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 71/8 ZAS 129/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/7 SOS 91/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 100/6 RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN 136/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 142/4 CCC 138/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 123/10 NAJC 124/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 101/1 JOR 100/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 106/5 SEL 101/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT 216/4 SML 4/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 165/10 SA 218/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings

The incident occurred in the second innings of the 2nd T20I between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. Corbin Bosch was given the responsibility to bowl the 13th over. On the second ball of the over, he bowled a stock delivery to Mitchell Owen. The delivery was pitched on the good length and went on to kiss the outside of off-stump. However, the bails did not get dislodged. The red light on the bail as well as the stump was seen clearly, but the bail stayed put.

As per the laws of the game, the batter cannot be dismissed bowled, until the bails are completely dislodged. And as a result, Owen got a chance to continue his batting. Watch how the bails stayed in position even after the delivery from Bosch hit the off-stump.

ALSO READ:

How the AUS vs SA Series Stands

South Africa registered an emphatic victory in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1. The third and final T20I will have everything to play for, as both the sides lock horns on August 16 in Cairns. Tim David set the stage on fire in the first T20I with a spectacular 83. His power-hitting exploits were all over the place as he floored the South African bowlers with some destructive shots. To add to that, David took the game away from the Proteas. Australia managed to win by a slender margin of 17 runs, and without Tim David’s knock, the match would have gone anywhere.

The second T20I belonged to Dewald Brevis. In a magnificent exhibition of range-hitting, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar player slammed a maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game. His 125* off just 56 deliveries was the best individual score by a South African in T20Is, overtaking Faf du Plessis. Additionally, he got to his hundred in just 41 balls – the second fastest for South Africa after David Miller.

Kwena Maphaka is another player who is having a superb series in terms of wickets. After scalping four wickets in the first T20I, the young South African sensation was once again in his element. Though he was taken to the cleaners for 57 runs in his quota of four overs, he registered three wickets to his name. Along with Brevis, the bowlers also completed the task and put up a good bowling performance overall. The third T20I will have everything to play for.