Brendan Doggett Pushes For Pat Cummins Spot in Ashes 2025 Opener With Impressive Spell in Sheffield Shield

The speedster has showcased some impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

We are less than two weeks away for the Ashes 2025 series to commence, and it certainly doesn’t get better than this! Both England and Australia have named their squads for the coveted tournament. With Australian skipper Pat Cummins missing out due to his recovery, speedster Brendan Doggett will have a big chance ahead of himself in the five-match Test series.

Doggett and Jake Weatherald are the players who received call-ups to be a part of the Australian squad for the Ashes 2025 series. Though the Australian line-up seems to have enough firepower in their wings, they will certainly miss the services of their skipper in Pat Cummins. In his absence, Steve Smith will lead the side in the first Test starting November 21 in Perth.

Speedster Doggett has once again impressed with his spell in the Sheffield Shield against Tasmania. He picked a five-wicket haul for South Australia in the first innings, conceding 66 runs in a display of fantastic seam bowling. These performances will only strengthen his chances to push for the Pat Cummins spot come the first Test at the Optus Stadium.

Can Brendan Doggett Grab the Pat Cummins Spot In Ashes 2025?

In terms of the skills, certainly yes! But the thing is, after a certain level, every other player in the room is as skilled as the other. And that is the only concern standing in between Doggett and the baggy green. Though Pat Cummins would be absent from the Australian squad, there are other pacers in the form of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland who would be certainties in the XI.

To add to that, the Australians will surely go ahead with either Cameron Green or Beau Webster, or both in the case they decide to open the batting with Marnus Labuschagne. In that scenario, the Aussies would be with four pacers in the team, and whether they would like to include another one in Brendan Doggett would remain a question which could be be answered by Smith and the management.

But the Australians look convinced on the fact that they would like to open the batting with Weatherald. And if that happens, Labuschagne would likely be placed at No.3, with either of Green or Webster having a say in the Australian XI. Either way, the only way Doggett can play is if Smith & the management decide to add another seaming option to their arsenal.

In 49 First-class games, Brendan Doggett already has 184 wickets in front of his name, with a staggering economy of 3.23. Along with that, he had eight five-wicket hauls and a solitary 10-wicket haul as well. In a recent interview, Doggett mentioned that he was ready to take the field in the Ashes 2025, which is a high-pressure outing.

“We have been chatting a lot to Jake. He has been in quite a few [Australia] A teams and there has been a lot of communication with him throughout the summer. The feedback has always been to keep doing it his way”, said George Bailey on Jake Weatherald.

