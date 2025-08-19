Brilliant Presence Of Mind From Travis Head Sends Debutant Packing In AUS vs SA 1st ODI [WATCH]

South Africa posted 296/8 in the first innings.
Out of the multiple ways a batter can be dismissed, a run-out remains to be a very common mode of dismissal. But it is not common if it is carried out in the way Travis Head did. The Australian opener sent Prenelan Subrayen packing on the latter’s debut. Usually known for his batting exploits, Head was one of the best bowlers for Australia in the first ODI against South Africa. His run-out to dismiss Subrayen was a unique one in the first innings, and helped Australia to limit the Proteas to a competitive total.
Match Called off
296/8
137/4
136/9
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets
206/5
124/8
139/5
The incident took place in the 49th over of the first innings. Travis Head bowled a full delivery to Wiaan Mulder. The South African all-rounder danced down the wicket and powered the ball down the wicket. Head tried to stop the ball with his right hand, but the ball went on to the stumps. Unfortunately for debutant Subrayen, he was left stranded outside the crease and had to walk back to the pavilion. Though the ball was hit with a lot of power, Head’s presence of mind was top notch to guide the ball onto the stumps.
Watch the video where Travis Head is seen trying to stop the ball hit by Mulder. Instead, the ball goes on to the stumps and Subrayen is left shattered at the other end. Australia were teared apart in the second innings, with a fifer from Keshav Maharaj.
Travis Head with the ball in hand is a rare sight. The 31-year-old is usually not entrusted with bowling responsibilities, but skipper Mitchell Marsh went a notch ahead, allowing Head to bowl nine overs in his spell. Not only did he give just 57 runs away, the explosive left-hander bagged a four-wicket haul to stun the South Africans. Right from his first over, he was seen troubling Ryan Rickelton with his accurate bowling. Furthermore, he was denied a DRS call against the Protea left-hander. But still, Head got the better of him to see his back.
His spell of 4/57 was coupled with a thundering start with the bat as well. As expected, the left-hander took Nandre Burger to the cleaners with five consecutive boundaries in a single over. One of the things that separates Travis Head from the rest is his ability to accelerate at the top of the order. His technique allows him to execute aggression in an efficient manner. He plants his front foot outside the line of the delivery. This is what allows him to create room for his bat to come across.
In 74 matches, Head has bowled close to 200 overs and has scalped 28 wickets. All said and done, bowling is not his main forte. But maybe, the Australian left-handed batter is diverging towards towards a new role with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon. Mitchell Marsh would be willing to utilize Head’s bowling skills. This is because it will give the Aussie team the space for an extra bowler in the XI. It would be interesting to see what role Travis Head takes ahead of the extensive white-ball series which lies ahead.