Cameron Green Injury Update — Latest News on Australia All-Rounder Who Has Been Ruled Out of India Series.

Green won't take any part in India ODIs.

Australia recently suffered a scare when Cameron Green complained of side soreness days before the start of the ODI rubber against India. He had just returned to bowling and delivered four overs in the Sheffield Shield, so the latest development must have concerned Australia, given how cautiously they have handled his case from surgery to comeback.

Ahead of the first ODI against India, chief selector George Bailey addressed reporters in Perth and gave a positive update on the premium all-rounder. Bailey confirmed that scans cleared him of any injury, and he will feature in the next two rounds of the Sheffield Shield, where he might contribute with the ball as well.

“It is minor and it’s conservative, and I think this decision probably ensures that we do have enough time to make sure. He’ll keep his plan of playing Shield [round] three and Shield four. I’m not across what overs there will be in that, but the plan will remain, and that should provide a pretty good time that he’d be in a good place to be ready to bowl.”

The initial decision behind slotting Green in the first two ODIs was to keep him in the rhythm and allow his body to adapt to additional bowling load so that he doesn’t find it arduous in the first Ashes Test. But the move to keep him restricted to red-ball cricket for now remains wise because that’s what he’s building for this summer.

Why Australia need Cameron Green fit for Ashes 2025

At the moment, Australia have plenty of issues across the batting and bowling departments, and their XI has been far from settled, even if most players retain their places. Their problems have been exacerbated due to Pat Cummins’ injury, as he will miss the Ashes 2025 opener.

ALSO READ:

Additionally, their top order has underfired in the last year or so, with the likes of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne being far from impressive in the international arena. Hence, Cameron Green becomes vital due to his all-round value, especially since Australia gave him a new role at No.3 in the longest format.

He was solid in an otherwise shaky batting performance in the West Indies series, showing application to survive longer at the crease in arduous conditions. Now that Cummins is unavailable, his hit-the-deck bowling will be required more than ever, and he has the attributes to succeed on Australian decks.

His ability to bowl shorter lengths consistently and generate additional bounce with high release points will help Australia cover for Cummins’ absence to an extent. No wonder they have given him every possible chance to remain fit and running in the marquee series because he is among those who alone solve a lot of problems when in the XI.

