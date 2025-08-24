Cameron Green Records Second-Fastest ODI Century By An Australian as Team Smashes Third 400+ Total in AUS vs SA 3rd ODI

South Africa won the first and second ODI of the series.
After two heavy defeats, Australia is hell-bent on not ending the ODI series against South Africa on a sad note. Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Travis Head, captain Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green smashed centuries to cross the 400-run mark on the board. Out of the triple tons, Green recorded his maiden century, which is also the second-fastest ODI century by an Australian in 47 balls. He remained not out on 118, alongside Alex Carey on 50. Australia now have 431/2 on the board, giving a tough time to South Africa in Mackay.
Czech Republic beat Romania by 3 wickets
423/2
116/10
Toombul beat Ipswich by 8 wickets
2/0
149/5
148/10
Sandgate Redcliffe beat Wynnum Manly by 5 wickets
173/6
158/10
Redlands beat Sunshine Coast by 15 runs
133/7
132/8
Gold Coast beat University of Queensland by 3 wickets
232/4
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Chicago Kingsmen by 6 wickets
Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs
205/2
Australia got off to a hot start with Travis Head and Mitch Marsh on the crease. They punished the Proteas attack of Kwena Maphaka and Wiaan Mulder. In the first 10 overs, the duo had put up a decent 86 on the board. But they accelerated to put up 250 runs (from 205 balls) for the first-wicket partnership. Head was the first one to get dismissed at the score of 142 (103) after smoking 17 fours and five sixes. Marsh and Green joined forces but couldn’t contribute much as South Africa celebrated the captain’s wicket right after his century.
Walking in at No.3, Green didn’t waste much time. He picked up right where Head left off, as he smashed six boundaries and eight sixes. Alex Carey, on the other end, put up a 50 in 37 balls, with seven fours. In the process, Australia crossed the 400-run mark for the third time in their ODI history.
Green’s maiden hundred in the format comes in his 31st ODI. Using just 47 balls to reach the triple-figure mark, Green is now sandwiched between two of Glenn Maxwell’s greatest knocks. The 26-year-old jumped over Maxi’s 51-ball 100 in 2015. But Maxwell’s 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023 sits at the top.
|Player
|100 in Balls
|Opposition
|Year
|Glenn Maxwell
|40
|Netherlands
|2023
|Cameron Green
|47
|South Africa
|2025
|Glenn Maxwell
|51
|Sri Lanka
|2015
|James Faulkner
|57
|India
|2013
|Travis Head
|59
|New Zealand
|2023
ALSO READ:
Having played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023, Green had already made his mark with an unbeaten century and two fifties. In the following year, the Aussie was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but he made 200 fewer runs in comparison. Green missed out on IPL 2025 due to injury.
However, considering his red-hot form for Australia, Cameron Green is likely to start a bidding war among all 10 teams, especially his former two teams. While the defending champions have covered their bases, RCB would still be on the hunt for a suitable replacement for their English all-rounder, Liam Livingstone. On the other hand, MI have some screws to tighten ahead of the next season as they were only two steps away from their record-sixth trophy. Chennai Super Kings, who returned with a wooden spoon, will also have their eyes set on Green.
Green is a batting all-rounder who offers a couple of overs of pace bowling. His stakes multiply as he’s someone who can open in T20s as well as bat anywhere from the No.3 to 6 spot.
Watch out for this young blood in the IPL 2026 auction.