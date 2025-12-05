News
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Josh Hazlewood Injury Update Australia Pacer Could Miss Remainder of Ashes 2025 After Another Injury Setback
australia-cricket

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: Australia Pacer Could Miss Remainder of Ashes 2025 After Another Injury Setback

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 5, 2025
1 min read
Josh Hazlewood Injury Update Australia Pacer Could Miss Remainder of Ashes 2025 After Another Injury Setback

Fans have been waiting for a Josh Hazlewood injury update, but the latest news is not good for Australia or their supporters, as he has suffered another injury and could miss the rest of the Ashes 2025 series.

Latest Josh Hazlewood Injury Update

Hazlewood first picked up a hamstring injury last month during a Sheffield Shield match for NSW against Victoria, which ruled him out of the first two Tests.

Now, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, he is dealing with a low grade Achilles injury. Cricket Australia has not yet shared a clear timeline for his return, so it is still unknown how serious this new injury is.

However, reports say Hazlewood may start bowling again next week. the pacer has mild Achilles soreness during his hamstring rehab. It is not a major injury, and he is expected to bowling next week.

“Josh Hazlewood reported Achilles soreness this week during his rehabilitation from a recent hamstring injury. It is a low-grade issue, and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week.” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

