Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: Will Australia Pacer Play 2nd Ashes 2025 Test in Brisbane?

The latest Josh Hazlewood injury update is a big blow for Australia before the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test which begins on December 4. According to the ESPNcricinfo, the fast bowler is likely to miss the Brisbane Test after picking up a hamstring injury during the Sheffield Shield earlier.

There have been some concerns for Australia with their pacers, as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins both missed the first Test. Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack brilliantly, taking 10 wickets in the match, including a career-best 7 for 58 in the first innings.

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: The Pacer started his Rehab

Head coach Andrew McDonald provided the latest Josh Hazlewood injury update, saying he has started the first week of his rehab and the team does not feel the need to share detailed updates yet.

“He’s working through the first week of his rehab. I’m not sure that we need to give an update on that. Once he gets further down the track and we have some rough timelines, then we’ll be in a position to communicate that,” Andrew McDonald said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

McDonald also mentioned that Hazlewood will be available at some stage during the Ashes series.

“I know that he’ll be available at some point during the series. We’ve got a little bit of that early rehab to go through to formulate where he may plug into the series, but we expect him to take some part in the series,” he added.

Josh Hazlewood is expected to continue his rehab and join the squad in Brisbane.

Injury Concerns Continue for Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood has struggled with injuries recently, playing only two matches and missing the Test series against India earlier this year, as well as the series against Sri Lanka.

Although Australia has performed well in his absence, he will still be a major miss for the second Test. However, the team will be hopeful that he recovers quickly. Josh Hazlewood has an excellent record against England, taking 76 wickets in 18 Test matches.

Australia Takes 1-0 Lead in Ashes 2025

Australia defeated England by eight wickets in the first Test of the Ashes 2025 in Perth, with the match finishing in just two days. England batted first and were all out for 172 on Day 1. Later they bowled out Australia for 132.

England, with a 40-run lead, looked comfortable as they added 65 runs for one wicket, but then suffered a collapse, losing nine wickets for just 99 runs. They were all out for 164 on day 2, giving Australia a lead of 204. Usman Khawaja didn’t opened the innings due to a back injury, so Jake Weatherald and Travis Head opened. Travis Head played brilliantly, scoring a century in just 69 balls. He was dismissed for 123, but Australia comfortably chased the target and won by eight wickets on day 2 itself.

