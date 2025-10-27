Latest Cameron Green Injury Update As Australia All-rounder Set to Make Sheffiled Shield Comeback Ahead of Ashes 2025-26

He was ruled out of the ODI series against India.

With the Ashes 2025-26 inching closer, star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green injury updates are currently becoming a much-debated topic. Fans are eager to know whether the player will be fit on time to feature in the highly anticipated red-ball rivalry against England, starting on November 21.

Is Cameron Green Injured?

The 26-year-old has had to deal with a history of injuries throughout most of his career so far. Following a nearly 12-month gap due to his lower-spine surgery last year, Green had just started to return to his full match fitness by resuming his bowling in the ongoing Sheffield Shield.

The all-rounder contributed with a crucial 43 runs and a wicket for the Western Australia side during the first-round fixture. But unfortunately, a low-grade side soreness restricted him from featuring in the recently concluded home ODI series against India.

Green was coming on the back of a blazing run of form after putting up a sublime 118 not out in the home 50-over series-final against South Africa. However, veteran Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne had replaced him in the hosts’ squad for the aforementioned clashes.

ALSO READ:

Latest Cameron Green Injury Update

Earlier, the management had revealed that Green’s withdrawal from the India ODIs was a precautionary step. The all-rounder would be a key figure in the hosts’ setup for their upcoming five-Test long series facing Ben Stokes and Co.

Notably, after missing out on the second round fixture against Tasmania, Green is set to make a comeback in their forthcoming Sheffield Shield match against South Australia. Fans would hope the all-rounder to return to his full strength ahead of the mega red-ball contests against the arch-rivals England.

The player holds an impressive bowling average of 25.63 on home turf. Green also possesses a decent record against the English team, snaring 18 wickets and scoring 331 runs in his eight Test appearances against the side so far. But his latest Ashes tour of England could not add much impact for the visitors.

Despite Australia levelling the series with a scoreline of 2-2 on English soil, he managed only 103 runs and five dismissals in three fixtures of the Ashes 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.