Latest Pat Cummins Injury Update — Australia Captain Reveals Expected Return Timeline During Ashes 2025

He last played in the red-ball series against the West Indies.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has recently revealed an expected timeline for his return in the much-anticipated Ashes 2025. Previously, a lumbar bone stress injury had ruled the pacer out of the series opener in Perth, starting on November 21. Fans will find the latest Pat Cummins injury update here.

Pat Cummins Injury Update Ahead of Ashes 2025 Opener

The 32-year-old is in line to make it to the second fixture of the Ashes 2025. The seamer has already started bowling off a three-quarter run-up as the build-up for his return to the action. Reportedly, Cummins has bowled almost eight overs in the nets on Wednesday. By the start of the first Ashes 2025 fixture, he is expected to be bowling at his full pace.

“That’s the aim and we’re building our plan to the second Test. The good thing is that I’m pulling up well and the body is great. We’re trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I’ll have a really good bowl in Perth and by then I’ll know where I’m at,” stated the bowler at an event on Thursday.

Notably, the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would spearhead the hosts’ bowling attack in the red-ball series opener. The veteran batter and former captain Steve Smith will once again don the skipper’s hat in Cummins’ absence.

Cummins Set for Limited Appearance During Ashes 2025

Following a series of Pat Cummins injury update, it can be said that the player has shown commendable progress in regaining his match fitness in recent times. But he is expected not to be a regular in Australia’s line-up throughout the remaining four matches of the series as a precautionary move.

That being said, the gaps in between the matches will play a huge role in deciding Cummins’ availability for the subsequent fixture.

“I’m pretty keen to play as much as I can. But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there’s a game that starts a few days later, it might be a bridge too far. I’m trying to get right, and if I get right, then hopefully I’ll try to play most of it as I can,” added the pacer.

However, amidst the build-up for his comeback, the player has made an interesting choice. Instead of opting for a warm-up match, the captain is all set to join the team in Perth ahead of the first fixture. Cummins would spend the time with the coaches and support staff to acquire a different understanding of the game.

“Hopefully I gather some information from being in that position through the Test that later on in the series I can use. Or maybe Steve Smith needs something and I have seen something differently from up there. But being close to the game and the conversations, I think I will need that going into the second or third Test,” noted the skipper.

Australia squad for 1st Ashes 2025 Test

Steve Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

