Australia Star Aims For a T20 World Cup 2026 Spot Despite Missing Two Vital Series

He has featured in 74 T20Is for Australia.
Freelancing is no more limited to the corporate cubicles, or the artistic spaces in the world. With multiple T20 franchise leagues storming onto the scene in the cricket fraternity, freelancing has become quite a normal thing in the game. Many players from around the globe have given up their international careers in search of opportunities to represent franchises in various leagues. The likes of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the SA20, the Big Bash League (BBL), Major League Cricket (MLC), The Hundred and a lot more have contributed in making the sport fast-paced. But with the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching soon, things will get a bit tricky.
–
–
–
–
–
–
148/7
34/10
Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs
29/2
28/6
Singapore Womens won by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
103/2
102/5
Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Warriors by 8 wickets
106/8
109/0
Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Sokol by 10 wickets
–
76/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
75/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
46/1
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
224/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
It is no longer a surprise for a player to curb his international career in the virtue of representing a franchise across tournaments. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis received a contract from the Trent Rockets for The Hundred in 2025. Stoinis had participated in the same league in 2022, having played for the Southern Brave. As a result, the all-rounder missed both of Australia’s T20I series against the West Indies and South Africa respectively. Though, Australia have shown no signs of slowing down without Stoinis in both the series till now, Stoinis has expressed his intentions to be in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup next year.
Soon after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) star got a call from The Hundred franchise, he was very open about the same with his cricket board. He stated that planning such activities in advance, and having clear communication with the board really makes the job easier for any player. To add to that, Stoinis can be rest assured that his intentions to play in The Hundred over Australia’s T20Is has sat well with George Bailey, who is the national selector. Bailey has confirmed that the all-rounder will be firmly in the mix ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.
“The nature of it is that you can’t select yourself in an Australian jersey, but you can sign a contract to come and play in the Hundred. When this opportunity came up, I spoke to Cricket Australia, I spoke to Ron [Andrew McDonald] and we made a plan around that. When you’re planning it in advance, that makes it easier”, said Stoinis.
ALSO READ:
The 2023 ODI World Cup Champions are well set on the road to the T20 World Cup in 2026. Under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, the team looks evenly poised. The way they have chosen to play their cricket aggressively since the appointment of Marsh as skipper. The Aussies are on the charge in T20Is. Aggression seems to be their new normal, and they have built their squad in that manner. Right from the openers till Glenn Maxwell, who finds a place at No.7 in the squad, it is a team of players who aims to shoot hard at the opposition.
In the five-match T20I series against the West Indies in July 2025, Marsh won all five tosses. On all five occasions, the visitors managed to chase a total in excess of a 170. Moreover, out of those five games, they chased a 200+ total twice. Tim David played a huge role in the third T20I, sealing the series for the Australians. Once again, they were chasing a target in excess of 200. David scored a 37-ball ton to power the Aussies to a win. Not just the batting, but the bowling also seems to be in great shape.
A good thing about this Australian side, with or without Stoinis, is that they have a good combination of all-rounders. Someone like a Glenn Maxwell can bowl four overs of spin easily and also scalp wickets. The skipper himself can roll him arm over, in case a bowler goes for runs. This allows them to go onto the field with a deep batting order. They have been doing this in the past two series. With this side, the Australians will be a force to reckon with, even in the subcontinent. Add to that the brute force of Stoinis, and the team will only get stronger.