Marnus Labuschagne Takes Sensational Diving Catch With One Hand Inches Above the Ground in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Marnus Labuschagne took a magnificent diving catch to dismiss Jofra Archer in the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test. Australia have been brilliant on the field since Day 1, and one of their fielders came up with another top effort.

Marnus Labuschagne takes a flying catch to remove Jofra Archer in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Brendon Doggett bowled a short delivery on the leg stump, to which Jofra Archer tried to pull and made a nice connection. However, Marnus Labuschagne quickly moved to his right and made a timely dive to reach close to the ball.

He went for the catch with both hands before completing it with his right hand just before the ball could touch the ground. Labuschagne was slightly off balance but still managed to get a hold of it and bundle England.

