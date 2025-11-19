Mitchell Marsh to Make Sheffield Shield Return, Eyes Wildcard Entry in Australia Test Squad For Ashes 2025

He last played a Test match against India in December 2024.

Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh will make a surprising comeback to Sheffield Shield cricket for West Australia in early December, hinting at a potential chance for a wildcard entry in Australia’s Test squad for the Ashes 2025.

Mitchell Marsh To Make Sheffield Shield Return

Marsh is expected to play in Western Australia’s Round Six Shield clash against Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), commencing on December 4, after a One-Day Cup match on December 2. His performances will be monitored by the selectors for his Test prospects later this year. Marsh, who last played a red-ball match during the Boxing Day Test against India in December 2024, has not featured in Shield cricket since October 2024 and has downplayed the chances of a Test return for a long time.

However, the selectors have always kept him in their Test plans as they continue to seek potential all-rounder or opener spots in the Test squad.

The chairman of selectors, George Bailey, has confirmed that Marsh’s Test career is not over, and coach Andrew McDonald recently mentioned that selectors would be comfortable picking him if needed.

Mitchell Marsh Eyes Wildcard Entry in Australia Test Squad for Ashes 2025

However, if he returns to the squad, the discussion will be around Marsh’s batting position. He has primarily batted in the middle order throughout his red-ball career and has never opened in 210 first-class innings. There is speculation that he may be tried at the top during his Shield return. This may disrupt Western Australia’s established opening partnership, but it may give Marsh a fresh opportunity to stake his Ashes claim.

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell has been a vocal advocate for Marsh opening the batting in the upcoming matches. Notably, the 34-year-old has been opening the innings for Australia in white-ball formats.

However, Marsh will not be available as an all-rounder in the domestic games, as his bowling remains “offline” following a back injury sustained last year. He hasn’t bowled a single over in the last 12 months across formats.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will also feature in the Cricket Australia XI against the England Lions, batting up the order to get innings experience.

With the first Ashes clash scheduled to start from November 21 in Perth, Marsh’s Sheffield Shield comeback represents a potential chance to revive his red-ball career and push for inclusion in Australia’s Test squad as a wildcard player.

