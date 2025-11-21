Mitchell Starc Dismisses Ben Stokes for 10th Time With a Perfect Set-Up in First Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Mitchell Starc plotted a perfect plan for Stokes.

Mitchell Starc set Ben Stokes up with an obvious but perfect setup to dismiss him in the 24th over of the first Ashes 2025 Test. He was on fire since morning and resumed his fresh spell from where he left off in the second session.

Starc started with back-of-a-length outswingers outside the off-stump line, which Stokes rightly left. They were all angled across, and the bowler hardly tried to bring the line closer to the batter for a reason.

On the fifth delivery of the over, Starc completely changed the plan and went for a big inswinging fuller-length delivery on the stump line. Ben Stokes tried to play a drive on the up, but was completely undone by the inward movement off the deck and missed his shot.

The ball went on to crash the stumps, and Mitchell Starc dismissed Ben Stokes for the 10th time in Tests, with this one being among the finest dismissals. It was such a straightforward setup, and maybe even Stokes saw it coming, but he could still not do anything – all thanks to sheer brilliance from Starc with the ball.

Mitchell Starc wreaks havoc with seven wickets on the opening day of Ashes 2025

If there were any doubts about whether Australia would feel the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc quashed them with a magnificent spell. He was charged up right from the first ball, and things worked in his favour straight away.

He registered his career-best figures of 7/58 to bundle England on a mere 172 inside 32.5 overs. Starc also registered the best figures ever at the Perth Stadium and became the first bowler to take seven wickets on the first day of an Ashes Test in Australia.

Obviously, he bowled well, but England batters were also generous enough to play loose shots and make the job easier for the left-arm pacer. The deck wasn’t as threatening as initially supposed, but Starc found his rhythm straight away and gave an ideal start for Australia, who are not at their full strength.

That Ben Stokes setup was an indication of how clear Mitchell Starc was with his plans and knew England batters would make mistakes, as they looked to continue their gung-ho approach. After being asked to bowl first, Australia couldn’t have asked for more, as bowlers, particularly Starc, were ruthless on the opening day.

