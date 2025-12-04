Mitchell Starc Makes Early Inroads Again, Dismisses Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for Ducks in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Mitchell Starc took two early wickets.

Mitchell Starc was at it again with the ball, taking two early wickets in the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test. He has been in supreme form right from the start of the series and did early damage again by removing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in his initial two overs.

Starc started with Duckett’s dismissal: he bowled a slightly fuller-length delivery that moved away after pitching and forced the batter to play it. Unfortunately, he could only get outside edge, and the ball flew straight to Marnus Labuschagne, who completed a straightforward catch at the slip to dismiss Duckett on a golden duck.

This was the third time in as many innings that Starc had taken a first-over wicket in the Ashes 2025, and Australia had a perfect start to the second Test. However, he didn’t stop just here and returned for another scalp in his following over.

Mitchell Starc bowled a back-of-a-length delivery angling across Oliie Pope, who went to work it towards the off-side region, only to get an inside edge, with the ball crashing the stumps. He probably went too hard on the shot after seeing some width, and his angled bat also contributed to a thick edge, as Pope couldn’t open his account either.

Mitchell Starc continues doing heavy lifting for Australia in Ashes 2025

In Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood’s absence, Mitchell Starc has ensured Australia didn’t have to worry too much about getting wickets in both Ashes 2025 Tests so far. He registered his career-best figures in Perth and has continued from where he left off, now in Brisbane.

Starc has a formidable record in the Pink Ball Tests, whereas his performances at the Gabba have also been marvellous. His opening spell showed why his numbers are so good, and England have clearly not picked him at all in the ongoing series.

He has already taken 12 wickets at 11.17 runs apiece in three innings, including a five-wicket haul, in the rubber. The next best ones – Brendan Doggett, Ben Stokes, and Brydon Carse – have taken five only, seven fewer than Starc’s tally, which depicts how good Starc has been compared to other bowlers from both sides.

Since those two early wickets, Zak Crawley and Joe Root have started the rebuilding process and played with prudence to avoid further damage. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc finished his first spell with 5-0-21-2, proving to be Australia’s most effective bowler again.

