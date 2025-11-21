Mitchell Starc Does It Again! Wicket in the 1st Over As He Sends Back Zak Crawley in Ashes 2025 [WATCH].

Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the new ball.

Mitchell Starc gave Australia a perfect start by dismissing Zak Crawley in the first over of the Ashes 2025. He has a knack for removing batters early on and picked a first-over wicket for the seventh time in his Test career.

ALSO READ:

How Mitchell Starc set up Zak Crawley wicket with his mastery

Mitchell Starc started with one angling across Zak Crawley and was getting good shape right from the start. He tried a few similar ones, and on one of those, Crawley played with hard hands, which was enough indication for Starc to keep trying similar stuff.

He shortened his length a bit and bowled outside the off-stump line with an angle across the batter. Crawley again went for an expansive drive but could only get outside edge, as the ball flew straight to the slip.

Usman Khawaja was a bit uncomfortable while catching, but eventually held on to it with the help of his body. Starc couldn’t have got a better start, but Crawley could have avoided the shot, given that it was well outside the off-stump line and going away from him.

Mitchell Starc off to a perfect start in Ashes 2025 with fabulous new-ball spell

In the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc had to do the heavy lifting with the ball for Australia in the opening Test of Ashes 2025, and he did precisely that. Starc bowled with good pace and rhythm to unsettle English batters and bring wickets upfront.

He started with Zak Crawley’s wicket but didn’t stop there. Soon, the left-arm pacer took two more wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root to leave England reeling early in the Test.

For Duckett, Starc went slightly fuller and bowled a straighter line, to which the batter was caught on the crease, probably not expecting that line. The ball hit his pads, and Duckett was plumb in front, as Australia earned their second wicket.

Then, Joe Root couldn’t last long either, as Mitchell Starc squared him up with a perfect delivery. It was pitched on the leg side and seamed away from the batter, who could only get an outside edge.

Marnus Labuschagne completed a relatively easy catch in the slip, as Australia reduced the opponent to 39/3 in 8.5 overs. Starc did it all by himself and also completed 100 Ashes wickets in the process.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.