News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Mitchell Starc Takes a Magnificent Diving Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Zak Crawley for a Pair in 1st Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].
australia-cricket

Mitchell Starc Takes Magnificent Diving Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Zak Crawley for a Pair in 1st Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 22, 2025
1 min read
Mitchell Starc Takes a Magnificent Diving Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Zak Crawley for a Pair in 1st Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Mitchell Starc took a sensational catch off his own bowling to dismiss Zak Crawley for the second time in the opening Ashes 2025 Test. Crawley was again out on a duck, registering a pair in the game.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Starc takes a brilliant reverse catch to send back Zak Crawley

Starc bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Crawley tried to drive down the ground, but could only get a splice. Mitchell Starc immediately took his hands towards the ball in his follow-through and dived on the pitch to grab it low.

The third umpire checked from multiple angles before eventually deeming it a clean catch, which was the right decision. Starc has been on fire all game and came up with a magnificent fielding effort to add another first-over wicket to his tally.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.