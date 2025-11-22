Mitchell Starc Takes Magnificent Diving Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Zak Crawley for a Pair in 1st Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH]

Mitchell Starc took a sensational catch off his own bowling to dismiss Zak Crawley for the second time in the opening Ashes 2025 Test. Crawley was again out on a duck, registering a pair in the game.

Mitchell Starc takes a brilliant reverse catch to send back Zak Crawley

Starc bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Crawley tried to drive down the ground, but could only get a splice. Mitchell Starc immediately took his hands towards the ball in his follow-through and dived on the pitch to grab it low.

The third umpire checked from multiple angles before eventually deeming it a clean catch, which was the right decision. Starc has been on fire all game and came up with a magnificent fielding effort to add another first-over wicket to his tally.

