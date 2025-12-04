Most Wickets by Left-Arm Pacers in Tests: Mitchell Starc Takes The Top Spot Surpassing Wasim Akram During Ashes 2025

Mitchell Starc tops the most wickets by left-arm pacers in tests list during AUS vs ENG 2nd Test of Ashes 2025.

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc added another feather to his cap by topping the most wickets by left-arm pacers in Tests chart, surpassing legendary Wasim Akram’s long-standing record of 414. He achieved this incredible milestone on the opening day of the AUS vs ENG 2nd Test of the Ashes 2025 at the iconic The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4.

Starc’s achievement underscores his aggressive, skillful bowling and longevity in the red-ball format, specifically his dominance in Day-Night matches with the pink ball. Renowned commentator Isa Guha, a former England women’s cricketer, aptly called Starc the ‘King of Pink-ball cricket’ on air, a title backed by stats: he leads with 87 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 16.72, while no other bowler has crossed 50.

Here’s a list of the most wickets by left-arm pacers in Tests.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has surpassed Akram’s tally in just 102 matches and achieved the No.1 spot in most wickets by left-arm pacers in Tests list. He dismissed England’s vice-captain Harry Brook to reach the milestone after removing opener Ben Duckett in the first over and No. 3 batter Ollie Pope earlier on the day. This marked the fourth consecutive instance where Starc picked up a wicket in the first over of a Test innings. The streak had begun against West Indies in Sabina Park in July earlier this year, before he repeated the feat in both innings of the first Test of the Ashes 2025.

Mitchell Starc passes Wasim Akram as the most prolific left-arm bowler in Test cricket history

Starc started the Ashes 2025 on fire, claiming seven wickets in the first innings of the AUS vs ENG first Test in Perth and followed it up with three in the second. In the ongoing AUS vs ENG 2nd Test so far, the left-arm seamer has already snared three scalps and is creating all sorts of doubt in England batters’ minds under lights.

Wasim Akram

Known as the “Sultan of Swing”, Wasim Akram held the top spot in most wickets by left-arm pacers in Tests list for 23 years, and remains Pakistan’s highest Test wicket-taker. His ability to swing and seam the ball made him a nightmare for batters during his playing days across conditions, particularly on flat batting pitches at home. His individual performances and partnerships alongside Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar powered Pakistan to dominate world cricket during the 1990s to early 2000s. He drew curtains on his illustrious 17-year Test career in 2002 with 414 wickets in 104 matches at an average of 23.62, including 25 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket match hauls.

Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas, arguably Sri Lanka’s best seamer, was widely known for his accuracy and variations. He stands third in the list of most wickets by left-arm pacers in Tests, with 355 wickets in 111 Tests at an average of 29.58, including 12 fifers and two 10-wicket match hauls. These staggering numbers stemmed from consistent performances across Asia, England and Australia as he remains a fast bowler with the most wickets for Sri Lanka in Test cricket, thanks to his consistency and ability to deliver match-winning spells under pressure.

Trent Boult

New Zealand’s premier left-arm pacer, Trent Boult, was a cornerstone of their seam attack with 317 Test wickets. He has now fallen to No. 4 in the list of most wickets by left-arm pacers in Tests. Regarded as one of the best swing bowlers across formats, Boult exploited seam movement and swung the ball both ways, making him a lethal new-ball bowler. The left-armer often shone under pressure and played an instrumental role in New Zealand’s rise in world cricket rankings. He also played a crucial part in leading New Zealand to their maiden ICC title, winning the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title in 2021, defeating India in the final.

Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson, a left-arm fast bowler from Australia, stands fifth in most wickets by left-arm pacers in Tests chart, claiming 313 Test wickets in just 73 matches, making him one of the most fearsome pacers of his era. Known for his high pace, threatening bodyline bouncers, and ability to reverse swing the ball, Johnson has played an instrumental role in Australia’s several memorable victories during his career. His relentless attacking style and match-winning spells, coupled with the ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order in his team’s favour, cement his place as one of the best left-arm fast bowlers Australia has ever produced.

Zaheer Khan

Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan mastered swing bowling and picked up wickets in almost every condition. With 311 Test wickets, Zaheer led India’s pace attack in 2000s and early 2010s when they were heavily dependent on their spinners, even on pace-friendly conditions in Australia and England, on their spinners. Exceptional in reversing the old ball, Zaheer taught bowlers across the world the idea of “hide the ball” run-up to prevent batters from seeing the shiny side. His impeccable skills in swinging the new ball both ways, combined with his control and tactical acumen, guided India to several overseas wins, claiming 207 wickets abroad, including eight five-fors and a 10-wicket match haul.

Most Wickets by Left-Arm Pacers in Tests Sr No Name Country Tests Wickets 1 Mitchell Starc Australia 102* 415* 2 Wasim Akram Pakistan 104 414 3 Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 111 355 4 Trent Boult New Zealand 78 317 5 Mitchell Johnson Australia 73 313 6 Zaheer Khan India 92 311 7 Neil Wagner New Zealand 64 260 8 Alan Davidson Australia 44 186 9 Trevor Goddard South Africa 41 123 10 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 33 121

