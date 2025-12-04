Nathan Lyon Expresses Disappointment On Air After Being Snubbed Ahead Of the 2nd Ashes Test

The off-spinner was left out of the pink ball Test against West Indies as well, earlier this year.

Pink ball Tests and Nathan Lyon does not seem to be a combination that compliments one another. After his snub against the West Indies in the pink ball Test earlier this year, the Australian off-spinner was once again dropped from the Test XI ahead of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. Australia skipper Steve Smith spoke of the decision at the toss, mentioning that the team backed Michael Neser over Lyon.

Australia Chairman of Selectors George Bailey also expressed his opinions on the matter, stating that the decision was taken with the perspective of figuring out the best possible combination in order to pick 20 wickets on the surface. The management has not got the time to sit across the table with Nathan Lyon and explain their side of things, but the decision has got nothing to do with Lyon’s skillset as a bowler.

The off-spinner, who has more or less been a part of the Aussie XI for almost every single game they have played, was not very pleased with the decision – which was informed to him after the team entered the Gabba on the morning of the Test. The 38-year-old off-spinner has played 13 pink ball Tests so far, and has scalped 43 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

“Absolutely filthy. But yeah, can’t do anything about it. So, yeah, hope I can play my role in making sure I get the guys ready and do whatever I can to make sure that we get the right result here”, said Nathan Lyon upon being asked about the decision to bench him.

Can the Nathan Lyon Omission Affect Australia’s Chances?

Only time can tell! The visitors have got to a strong position on the opening day of the second Test on the back of a fantastic century from Joe Root. That being said, the hosts were in the game at different junctures across the day, but the 10th wicket partnership between Root and Jofra Archer has taken the game deep, which will bother the Australians.

If we look at the playing XI of both the teams, there is no secret in the fact that they have both read the pitch in a similar manner. While the Aussies have got in Neser in place of Lyon, the Englishmen are also without a prime spinner, with Will Jacks being their only spinning option alongside part-timer Root. Similarly, Travis Head can roll his arm over if Australia needs him to.

Nathan Lyon has played 14 Test matches at the Gabba, in which he has struck 52 times. This stat is enough to indicate that the wicket has enough in it for the spinners. But one must not forget that the game is being played with the pink ball, which offers completely different dynamics. The pink ball has more of lacquer on the surface, which allows it to offer movement for longer periods.

This could be one of the prominent reasons why the Australians would have gone without Nathan Lyon. Michael Neser, who has replaced Lyon bowled 14 overs in the first innings till the end of the first day, scalping a solitary wicket in exchange of 43 runs. Mitchell Starc has run through the English line-up with six wickets. So the wicket does have something in it for the pacers. The question is: for how long?

